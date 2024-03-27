SHIPLEY DO-NUTS SWEETENS APRIL WITH DEALS EVERY MONDAY

Do-nut brand offers five weeks of exclusive offers for loyalty members

HOUSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, is making Monday the happiest day of the week by offering freebies and extra points to its loyalty members throughout April.

Do-Happy Mondays kick off on April 1, and Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members are in for a treat with a different special offer each week:

April 1 : No foolin' — get an exclusive sneak preview of Shipley's newest limited-time, specialty do-nut for free with any purchase (offer good through Sunday, April 7 ).

April 8 : A deal that "eclipses" all others — earn an additional 500 points with any purchase.

April 15 : Ease the Tax Day blues with a buy-one, get-one half-dozen box of do-nuts.

: Ease the Tax Day blues with a buy-one, get-one half-dozen box of do-nuts. April 22 : Celebrate Earth Day with a free medium cup of Shipley's ethically sourced Rainforest Alliance Certified house blend hot, cold brew or iced coffee with any purchase.

April 29 : Wrap up the fifth Monday of the month with an additional 500 points with any purchase.

Shipley Do-Nuts' loyalty program, which recently crossed the 100,000-member milestone, awards members five points for every dollar they spend, allowing them to climb membership levels and unlock even more exclusive offers and discounts. Do-Happy Rewards range from free do-nuts and kolaches to Shipley merchandise and discounted coffees for as low as 99 cents.

"We understand the importance of starting the week on a positive note and wanted to reward our loyal fans with an extra sweet start to their Mondays all month long," said Donna Josephson, chief marketing officer at Shipley Do-Nuts. "Loyalty members won't want to miss these irresistible deals and rewards, especially the exclusive preview of our exciting new specialty do-nut."

To become a Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty member and take advantage of Do-Happy Mondays, sign up at www.shipleydonuts.com/rewards or any Shipley Do-Nuts location.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest do-nut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category, and it debuted at No. 209 on the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

