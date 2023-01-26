SHIPLEY DO-NUTS NEW-STORE PIPELINE GREW BY NEARLY 100 IN 2022

Iconic Texas brand also opened 14 new stores, launched online ordering and donned a new look

HOUSTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, continued its rapid expansion in 2022, opening 14 new locations and inking 11 multi-unit franchise deals that add a total of nearly 100 shops to its new store pipeline.

The new development agreements will bring the brand to three new states, Maryland, Georgia and Virginia, and expand its footprint in Colorado, Florida and Texas. The first Maryland location opened Jan. 9, 2023, and the first Georgia location is slated for a late Q1 2023 opening. Overall, the company is projecting double-unit growth in 2023 over 2022.

"We will remember 2022 as a banner year for Shipley. We had a tremendous amount of interest in the brand from experienced, multi-unit operators who will accelerate our growth in new and existing markets," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "We've been working fast and furious to upgrade our offerings and guest experience as we introduce the Shipley magic to new generations and regions and continue to build upon this momentum in the new year."

The company kicked off 2022 by updating its branding to better convey the fun and flavor of today's Shipley Do-Nuts. The famous Shipley red is now accompanied by new "Do-Happy" branding, a play on the unique spelling of the company name and celebrating the taste of Shipley's made-fresh-daily do-nuts.

In late summer, Shipley launched a companywide coffee program, offering guests premium Shipley House Blend hot coffee made from ethically sourced Central and South American medium roast coffee beans, plus two flavors of cold brew, Bold Black and Salted Caramel. It is also testing National Restaurant Association Show Kitchen Innovation Awardee Botrista to add flavored lemonades to the beverage program.

When Shipley rolled out its new online ordering program systemwide in 2022, ticket averages increased by nearly 20%. And when the company began testing a loyalty program in its corporate-owned Houston shops, thousands of new members signed up in just weeks. Shipley will introduce the program systemwide in 2023.

Shipley has emerged strong from the challenges of recent years, as evidenced by its recognition on Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500® list, moving up 13 spots to No. 131, the highest in its category. The industry also took notice of the company's leadership in 2022. The Houston Business Journal named Rutledge one of its Most Admired CEOs, while CMO Donna Josephson was honored as an Entrepreneur Franchise CMO Gamechanger.

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in all markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Oklahoma, Florida and throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 330 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 11 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

