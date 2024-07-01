SHIPLEY DO-NUTS REIMAGINES THE BREAKFAST SANDWICH WITH NEW EGG & CHEESE KOLACHES

Limited-time kolaches are the latest entry in the breakfast wars

HOUSTON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the iconic, Texas-born donut and kolache brand, heats up "the breakfast wars" with the launch of new Egg & Cheese kolaches, available now through Sept. 30 at all 350-plus Shipley locations, while supplies last.

Shipley's newest kolaches — savory pastries with fillings baked inside — come in three delicious varieties: Egg & Cheese, priced starting at $2.99; Egg, Cheese & Sausage, starting at $3.49; and Egg, Cheese, Sausage & Jalapeno, also starting at $3.49.

Shipley's new egg & cheese kolaches.

"Breakfast has always been a strong suit for us, and with Gen Z, demand is only growing. Our new kolaches check a lot of boxes for them — they are hot, protein-filled, affordable and easy to eat on the go," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Our new Egg & Cheese kolaches have tested off the charts with consumers. We soft-launched the new products in June at select stores, and sales have been more than 10 times our expectations. We're already working on what we can do with our kolaches next as new consumers discover them."

For over 25 years, Shipley has sold kolaches, which are handmade and baked fresh daily with light, fluffy yeast dough filled with a choice of sausage, ham, cheese and jalapeno. Kolaches have since become one of the company's top sellers, accounting for 34% of sales.

The kolache (kuh-LAH-chee) is a pastry originally brought to Texas by Czech settlers during the mid-to-late 1800s. Originally a sweet, fruit-filled treat, the Texas kolache has come to include meat and cheese options.

Do-Happy Rewards members who order any of the three new Egg & Cheese kolaches July 3-7 will receive 500 bonus points, with other offers following throughout the month. Guests can sign up for Shipley's loyalty program at www.shipleydonuts.com/rewards.

Egg & Cheese Kolaches are available in-store or online at shipleydonuts.olo.com/ for pickup or delivery. From July 15-29, Shipley will offer a buy-one, get-one deal for online orders at participating locations.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 350 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous do-nuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 110 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2024 list and No. 1 in its category, and is No. 147 on the 2024 Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

