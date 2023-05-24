SHIPLEY DO-NUTS SERVES UP FREE TREATS FOR NATIONAL DONUT DAY

All guests will receive a signature glazed do-nut with any purchase on Friday, June 2

HOUSTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of the World's Greatest Do-Nuts, is delighting guests with a free signature glazed do-nut with any purchase* in honor of National Donut Day on Friday, June 2, from 5 a.m. until noon, at all participating locations while supplies last.

Shipley Do-Nuts Iconic Glazed Do-Nut.
Founded in 1936 in Houston, Shipley Do-Nuts is beloved for its fresh, hot do-nuts, offering more than 60 delicious varieties including iced, filled and cake do-nuts. Its signature glazed do-nut, hand-cut into its iconic hexagon shape to create a lighter, fluffier texture then carefully glazed to sweet perfection, remains their most popular style.

"We have served our do-nuts to generations of families, and National Donut Day is a time to celebrate with them and thank them for their many years of loyalty," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "We also want to welcome new guests to come try our famous signature glazed do-nuts and maybe even start a new family tradition of their own with Shipley."

To indulge in this sweet offer, guests can visit participating Shipley's locations in-store or order online with code DONUTDAY23. In addition to its famous do-nuts, Shipley also offers savory kolaches, hot and cold brew coffee and more.

This year, the brand will celebrate National Donut Day in two new states after opening its first locations in Maryland and Georgia earlier this year. Find a Shipley location near you.

*Each member in a party greater than one must make an additional purchase to receive this offer.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS
Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

