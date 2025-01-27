SHIPLEY DO-NUTS SHAKES UP MENU WITH NEW MINI BEIGNETS

Limited-time 'YAYs' add a twist on the famous New Orleans donut

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the iconic, Texas-born donut and kolache brand, introduces its own unique twist on New Orleans' famous beignets with new "YAYs," available for a limited time through early April.

Handmade fresh with Shipley's signature yeast dough, the new mini beignets are fried to pillowy perfection. Upon order, they are shaken in powdered sugar and served warm. Guests can enjoy the new YAYs in several order sizes, including four for $2, 12 for $5 and 24 for $10, available at participating locations.

Shipley Do-Nuts adds new YAYs to menu

Inspired by the popularity of beignets, which are currently served at several Shipley locations from Houston to New Orleans, YAYs join the menu during the region's famous Carnival season that culminates on Mardi Gras. The light, fluffy pastries bring a taste of New Orleans to any moment or celebration, including watch parties for "the big game," held in the Crescent City this year.

"Since Houston is known as New Orleans' sister city, it's only right that Shipley offers our twist on Louisiana's official state donut with a new snack-sized treat," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "Made fresh daily, our mouthwatering new YAYs offer our unique take on the classic favorite, delivering a light, airy, sweet treat perfect for any time of day."

Shipley Do-Happy Rewards members can unlock a free order of four YAYs with any $5 purchase through Feb. 10. To sign up, go to ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards.

In addition to YAYs, Shipley has added its new Bacon, Egg & Cheese kolaches to its permanent menu following tremendous success as a limited-time item.

The new YAYs are available in-store or online at shipleydonuts.olo.com for pickup or delivery. For more menu information, go to www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is one of the nation's oldest and largest donut brands, with more than 360 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 12 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category, and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2024 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Do-Happy Rewards at ShipleyDonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

