SHIPLEY DO-NUTS SIGNS MULTI-UNIT AGREEMENT TO EXPAND IN COLORADO

Franchisee group to acquire the state's 2 existing locations and open 16 more

HOUSTON , Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, is expanding its presence in the Denver and Colorado Springs markets in partnership with newly signed franchisee Meisternuts LLC. Utah-based Meisternuts has acquired the two existing Colorado locations in Aurora and Fountain and plans to open 16 additional new locations in an exclusive development deal for Colorado Springs and the greater Denver area.

Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)

Led by Chairman Corby Robertson III, the Meisternuts team includes brothers Jeff Howes, who oversees real estate development and the operations team along with Mike Cummings and Robert Long, and Ryan Howes, who heads finance and accounting. The team also owns 42 Five Guys locations and 13 Zaxby's restaurants in Idaho, Massachusetts, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

As a fourth-generation Houstonian, Robertson has been a Shipley fan his whole life.

"I grew up with Shipley — my parents grew up with Shipley, too — and we've always loved the do-nuts, so for starters, it's a brand I know and believe in," said Robertson. "I've also been very impressed with the many initiatives and the strong financial results the current leadership has achieved in a relatively short time. This is an excellent opportunity to diversify our restaurant portfolio with an exciting brand that is growing fast."

In the past year alone, Shipley has adopted a new coffee program, launched online ordering with OLO and begun testing a new loyalty program. It also inked deals to enter multiple new markets, including Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida.

"With two locations already doing very well in Colorado, we've had our sights on expansion in the state for some time," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "Corby and the Meisternuts team are not only experienced, multi-unit, multi-brand franchisees, they also know Shipley well and have a great track record as operators who know how to grow a brand."

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees in select U.S. markets, with a priority focus on increasing its presence in the Southeast. For more information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 330 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 11 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 133 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 list. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts