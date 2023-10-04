SHIPLEY DO-NUTS TO EXPAND INTO NORTH CAROLINA

First of three locations planned for Charlotte area is slated to open in fall 2024

HOUSTON , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's largest do-nut brands, has signed a development deal with Charlotte-area franchisees John and Lillian Brijeski to open the brand's first North Carolina locations beginning in late 2024.

Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)

Founded in Texas in 1936, Shipley is an iconic brand with more than 340 locations across 12 states, selling more than 60 varieties of do-nuts, plus kolaches – savory pastries stuffed with meat and cheese – and hot coffee and cold brew. The family plans to open three locations in the Charlotte area, starting with the first in Concord.

"After trying Shipley Do-Nuts for the first time in South Carolina, we agreed they were delicious and that we needed to bring the world's greatest do-nuts to the residents of North Carolina," said Lillian Brijeski, who is serving as president of the company that will build, own and operate the shops. "We also fell in love with the company and the Shipley story after our visit to Houston to explore the opportunity to open locations of our own. We love the Do-Happy motto and want to spread that theme throughout the Charlotte area."

The husband-and-wife team are seasoned franchisees, having owned and operated a successful Kumon Math & Reading Center in Tarrytown, New York, for nine years before relocating to the Charlotte area in 2021. John Brijeski is a CPA and hotel industry CFO, while Lillian Brijeski, a former educator, will lead construction, hiring and operations for the new shops.

"John and Lillian have experience in running a successful franchise business, a strong background in finance, a great first location and a passion for the Shipley Do-Nuts brand," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Our focus is on growing our brand with high-quality franchisees, and they are the ideal partners to bring Shipley to North Carolina. We welcome them to the Shipley Do-Nuts family."

Shipley is rapidly expanding throughout the South and Southeast and opened its first shops in Maryland and Georgia this year. The company recently opened development opportunities in the Midwest for the first time and is offering territories throughout Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. A complete list of cities available for development is available here.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list and No. 1 in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

