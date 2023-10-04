SHIPLEY DO-NUTS TO EXPAND INTO NORTH CAROLINA

News provided by

Shipley Do-Nuts

04 Oct, 2023, 09:04 ET

First of three locations planned for Charlotte area is slated to open in fall 2024

HOUSTON , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing Shipley Do-Nuts, one of the nation's largest do-nut brands, has signed a development deal with Charlotte-area franchisees John and Lillian Brijeski to open the brand's first North Carolina locations beginning in late 2024.

Continue Reading
Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)
Shipley Do-Nut Exterior (PRNewsfoto/Shipley Do-Nuts)

Founded in Texas in 1936, Shipley is an iconic brand with more than 340 locations across 12 states, selling more than 60 varieties of do-nuts, plus kolaches – savory pastries stuffed with meat and cheese – and hot coffee and cold brew. The family plans to open three locations in the Charlotte area, starting with the first in Concord.

"After trying Shipley Do-Nuts for the first time in South Carolina, we agreed they were delicious and that we needed to bring the world's greatest do-nuts to the residents of North Carolina," said Lillian Brijeski, who is serving as president of the company that will build, own and operate the shops. "We also fell in love with the company and the Shipley story after our visit to Houston to explore the opportunity to open locations of our own. We love the Do-Happy motto and want to spread that theme throughout the Charlotte area."

The husband-and-wife team are seasoned franchisees, having owned and operated a successful Kumon Math & Reading Center in Tarrytown, New York, for nine years before relocating to the Charlotte area in 2021. John Brijeski is a CPA and hotel industry CFO, while Lillian Brijeski, a former educator, will lead construction, hiring and operations for the new shops.

"John and Lillian have experience in running a successful franchise business, a strong background in finance, a great first location and a passion for the Shipley Do-Nuts brand," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "Our focus is on growing our brand with high-quality franchisees, and they are the ideal partners to bring Shipley to North Carolina. We welcome them to the Shipley Do-Nuts family."

Shipley is rapidly expanding throughout the South and Southeast and opened its first shops in Maryland and Georgia this year. The company recently opened development opportunities in the Midwest for the first time and is offering territories throughout Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio. A complete list of cities available for development is available here.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 340 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 12 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 131 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2023 list and No. 1 in its category. For information on franchising, visit ownashipleydonuts.com.

Media Contact: 
Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications
[email protected]   
214-379-7000 

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

Also from this source

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS BREWS UP SPECIAL TREAT FOR NATIONAL COFFEE DAY

SHIPLEY DO-NUTS LAUNCHES DO-HAPPY REWARDS PROGRAM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.