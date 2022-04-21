SHIPLEY DO-NUTS WRAPS Q1 WITH AGREEMENTS TO ENTER TWO NEW STATES

"We are continuing our record-breaking growth, and in Q1, we've worked to put teams, systems and programs in place to support our fast-paced growth," said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Clifton Rutledge. "The steps we've taken have enabled us to attract highly qualified multi-unit operators who see the brand's incredible potential and want to be on board as we step into our next 85 years."

With more than 350 total new units in the development pipeline, the company is expected to nearly double in size over the next five years. Shipley signed franchise agreements in Q1 for 25 units in Maryland and 25 units in the Atlanta area — both new markets for the brand. The first units in each market will begin opening in Q4.

Other Q1 highlights are new deals signed to build 20 additional units in Texas. Jack in the Box multi-unit franchisee Mohammed Ahmed will open his first Shipley Do-Nuts in Weslaco, and multi-unit operator Sam Khader, owner of Texas-based chain Dimassi's Mediterranean Grill, will focus on the North Texas region.

As the brand's pipeline grew in Q1, Shipley also brought on board new Senior Vice President – Supply Chain Jim Fisher. Fisher, who previously held supply chain leadership roles at Krispy Kreme and Pillsbury/General Mills, brings more than 20 years' supply chain experience to Shipley's senior leadership team.

Shipley is actively recruiting franchisees across a wide variety of markets, with a focus on increasing its presence in Colorado, Oklahoma and the Southeast. For more information, visit www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 330 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across 10 states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 144 on Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500 list, the highest in its category. For information on franchising, visit www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts