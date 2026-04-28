SHIPLEY DONUTS WRAPS Q1 2026 WITH CONTINUED GROWTH AND INNOVATION

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand begins 2026 with new menu items, expanded leadership team, industry recognition

HOUSTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade-daily donuts and kolaches, started 2026 with a strong first quarter marked by record-breaking limited-time offer sales, sweet and savory menu innovation, key leadership appointments and continued expansion across the country as the brand closes in on its 400th location.

Shipley broke year-over-year sales records for both its Valentine's Day and new St. Patrick's Day donuts and dozens boxes, signaling strong guest loyalty in the new year. Building on that momentum, the brand unveiled Kolache Dippers, bite-sized versions of its fan-favorite, handmade sausage kolache, alongside Shipley's first-ever kolache dipping sauce, Rowdy Ranch.

To fuel its next chapter of growth, Shipley strengthened its C-suite with three key appointments spanning operations, finance and development:

Matt Kafka, Chief Operating Officer, drives operational excellence and leads franchise support across the Shipley franchise system.

drives operational excellence and leads franchise support across the Shipley franchise system. John Feray, Chief Financial Officer, focuses on increasing same-store sales systemwide while optimizing margin performance and growth.

focuses on increasing same-store sales systemwide while optimizing margin performance and growth. Todd Brin, Chief Development Officer, oversees franchise development, construction, design and real estate to streamline processes and reduce costs

"Coming off a record-breaking 2025, our Q1 investments to strengthen our leadership team have positioned us to better serve our guests and support our growing franchise system as the brand continues to evolve," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "We remain committed to driving menu innovation and strategic growth, while staying true to the heritage and quality that define Shipley at its core. As we build on early-year momentum, we're positioned to continue reaching new milestones in the months ahead."

The brand opened four shops in Q1, including its first El Paso, Texas, location. An additional 25 shops are expected to open throughout the remainder of the year, in both new and existing markets.

Shipley earned the No. 134 spot on the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and, for its fifth consecutive year, claimed the No. 1 ranking in the Baked Goods: Doughnuts category. The recognition comes as the brand prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary later this year, a milestone that underscores both its deep Houston roots and its national ambitions.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators. Information is available at www.ownashipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchise and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts