Limited-edition donut boxes now available for preorder, May 4-10

HOUSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is making Mother's Day a little bit sweeter and a lot more personal with letter-shaped donuts that spell out MOM.

Beginning Monday, May 4, through Sunday, May 10, guests can delight loved ones with the tasty gift of Shipley with limited-edition MOM donut boxes. Preorders can be placed at www.shipleydonuts.com starting now, up to seven days in advance, for in-store pickup. Pricing varies by local shop location.

Shipley Donuts celebrates Mother's Day with New 'MOM' lettered donuts

The Mother's Day-themed donuts, available by the half-dozen and full dozen, are made from Shipley's classic yeast donuts, handmade and frosted with white, strawberry and chocolate icing and topped with festive spring sprinkles.

"We wanted to give guests a truly meaningful way to celebrate moms this year. Each of these celebratory donuts is crafted with the same care, sweetness and attention to detail that moms bring to everything they do, making it the perfect, tasty gift for them," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "These aren't just donuts, they're a message, made by hand, with the same care we put into every batch."

Supplies are limited, and preordering is recommended, especially for larger groups and celebrations.

Shipley Donuts has become a go-to destination for seasonal and limited-time offerings. The new MOM donut boxes follow the brand's tradition of turning everyday moments into something worth celebrating.

For more information and local shop pricing, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts