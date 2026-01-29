SHIPLEY DONUTS BRINGS BACK HEART-SHAPED DONUTS FOR THE SEASON OF LOVE

Beloved Valentine's Day treat returns for 2 weeks only while supplies last

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is bringing back its trio of heart-shaped donuts just in time to make Valentine's Day delicious.

The heart-shaped donuts are made from Shipley's classic yeast donuts, hand-cut into hearts with strawberry, cherry or chocolate icing and topped with new Valentine's Day-themed sprinkles.

Shipley Donuts brings back heart-shaped donuts for Valentine's Day

Now through Feb. 14, guests can purchase individual donuts starting at $1.49 each or a dozen for $13.49. Prices may vary by location.

Festive Valentine's Day dozen boxes are also available and include six heart-shaped donuts (two of each variety) plus six round donuts in each of the three icing flavors, all decorated with heart-shaped sprinkles.

"Heart-shaped donuts continue to be a favorite among our guests, and this year, we're taking it to the next level with heart-shaped sprinkles," said Shipley Director of Culinary Kaitlyn Venable. "Our Valentine's Day dozens are perfect for sharing sweet moments with friends, family and that special someone."

For those planning Galentine's and Valentine's Day celebrations, preordering is available beginning Jan. 29. Orders can be placed up to seven days in advance on the Shipley website.

For pickup or delivery, visit shipleydonuts.olo.com. For more information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts