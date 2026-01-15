SHIPLEY DONUTS RANKED TOP DONUT FRANCHISE ON 2026 ENTREPRENEUR FRANCHISE 500®

Iconic Texas brand leads its category for fifth consecutive year in prestigious annual report

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is the top-ranked donut franchise on the newly released 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, coming in at No. 134 and marking its fifth year at No. 1 in the Baked Goods: Doughnut category.

With more than 385 company-owned and franchised locations across 13 states throughout the Southern United States, Houston-based Shipley Donuts serves fresh, hot glazed donuts, kolaches and coffee in Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia.

Shipley's signature plain glazed donut, cut into its iconic hexagon shape and carefully glazed to perfection, remains the brand's No. 1 seller. The brand offers more than 40 varieties of fresh, handmade donuts, including glazed, iced and cake donuts, plus fritters, bear claws, donut holes, twists and rolls. Shipley also specializes in kolaches, Texas-favorite savory breakfast pastries with meat and cheese fillings baked inside.

"Earning the top spot in the donut category for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to a brand that has stood the test of time," said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. "This ranking reflects our commitment to Shipley's rich history of serving up fresh-made daily donuts and kolaches while building a modern, scalable franchise system that is primed for growth in 2026."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

"For 47 years, the Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

The brand is currently experiencing robust growth, having opened a record 35 new shops in 2025, including locations in two new states, North Carolina and Virginia, plus shops in Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators seeking to join America's fastest-growing donut and kolache brand. Additional information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

To view Shipley Donuts among the full presentation of the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 385 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

