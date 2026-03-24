SHIPLEY DONUTS INTRODUCES NEW KOLACHE DIPPERS AND FIRST-EVER DIPPING SAUCE

Nation's largest donut and kolache brand serves up bite-sized snacks with new Rowdy Ranch sauce for limited time only

HOUSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is giving snackers something to dip into with the introduction of new Kolache Dippers with Rowdy Ranch sauce, available for a limited time only.

Kolache Dippers are handmade, mini versions of Shipley's fan-favorite sausage kolache. They pair perfectly with Shipley's first-ever kolache dipping sauce, Rowdy Ranch, which blends cool, creamy ranch with bold spices and a splash of heat to deliver tangy, zesty flavor with a smooth, mild-to-medium kick.

Shipley Donuts adds Kolache Dippers and First-Ever Dipping Sauce to Menu for Limited-Time Only

Beginning March 26, loyalty members can be the first to try the bite-sized new menu item, which comes six to an order with a side of Rowdy Ranch for just $4.99. Kolache Dippers will be available to everyone starting March 27.

"Kolache Dippers are a great way for kolache fans to enjoy a new take on a Shipley classic, while also introducing our famous kolaches to a broader audience as we expand the Shipley brand nationally," said Shipley Chief Marketing Officer Bill Leibengood. "The bite-sized format makes them enjoyable for all guests, whether they are first-time kolache snackers or lifelong fans, and the Rowdy Ranch adds another layer of flavor with a bold twist on America's favorite sauce."

The limited-time menu item taps directly into two of the biggest current dining trends. With bite-sized snacks and mini meals going mainstream, consumers are seeking protein-forward bites and bold flavor across every daypart. Dipping sauces are also having their moment, and ranch sauces are a dominant player, preferred by 75% of consumers who say they like or love that ranch taste.

Kolaches have deep roots in Texas culture. Czech settlers brought the sweet, open-faced, fruit- or cheese-filled pastries to Texas in the mid-to-late 1800s, and Texas bakers added their own twist by introducing savory fillings like sausage, cheese and jalapenos.

Today, most Texans use the term kolache for sweet or savory varieties, though many still love to argue this point. Shipley's version, added to the menu in 1995 and fresh-made with light, fluffy yeast dough, is now widely recognized as a standard. In 2024, the brand expanded its kolache line to include popular Egg & Cheese Kolaches.

The new Kolache Dippers with Rowdy Ranch are available in-shop and for pickup or delivery. Guests can order at shipleydonuts.olo.com and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock exclusive offers.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts