SHIPLEY DONUTS TURNS NATIONAL DONUT DAY INTO MONTH-LONG CELEBRATION WITH FREE GLAZED DONUTS EVERY FRIDAY IN JUNE

Shipley Rewards members who visit 4 days in June 2026 receive an exclusive Shipley hat, while supplies last

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Donuts, the nation's largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, is celebrating National Donut Day the entire month of June with free signature glazed donuts each Friday and exclusive free merchandise.

From June 1 through June 30, 2026, guests at all participating Shipley locations can enjoy a free original glazed donut with any purchase every Friday beginning on National Donut Day, June 5. Offer is available one per guest per Friday, while supplies last.

Shipley Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day the entire month of June with free signature glazed donuts each Friday

For Shipley Rewards members, the reward is even sweeter. Those who visit four days during the month and make a $5 minimum purchase will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Shipley-branded hat, while supplies last.

"Offering free original glazed donuts every Friday in June isn't just a promotion. It's a thank-you to the guests who have made Shipley a part of their morning routines, family traditions and everyday moments for 90 years," said Shipley Donuts Chief Executive Officer Flynn Dekker. "Last June showed us how much people enjoy coming together over a fresh Shipley donut, and it inspired us to keep the celebration going all month long."

To be eligible for the Shipley-branded hat giveaway, customers must be Shipley Rewards members who have opted into email communication. Guests can sign up for Shipley Rewards through the Shipley Donuts website or mobile app at shipleydonuts.com/rewards.

To redeem the free donut offer online, guests can use promo code DonutMonth26 at shipleydonuts.olo.com. For more information about the hat giveaway and to find a shop near you, visit www.shipleydonuts.com/donut-month.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

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214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts