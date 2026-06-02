Iconic Texas brand serves up the best breakfast in Houston

HOUSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Houston will become the center of the soccer universe, and with the world's biggest international soccer tournament bringing seven matches and hundreds of thousands of fans to Houston Stadium between June 14 and July 4, there is one stop every visitor needs to make before they ever set foot inside the stadium: Shipley Donuts.

Founded 90 years ago, Shipley Donuts is more than one of Houston's best breakfast spots. It is a living, breathing piece of the city's history, an official Texas Treasure and the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches.

Every single day, Shipley's bakers hand-craft fresh glazed donuts, cut into their iconic hexagon shape and served warm, exactly the way founder Lawrence Shipley Sr. made them when he first opened his doors nearly a century ago. For Houstonians, a trip to Shipley's is as much a part of life in this city as the skyline itself.

Now, as Houston prepares to welcome the world, Shipley Donuts is ready to make sure every visitor leaves with a taste they will never forget.

"Houston is one of the most diverse, vibrant cities in the world, and this summer's international soccer tournament is going to put Houston on full display," said Shipley Donuts CEO Flynn Dekker. "For 90 years, Shipley has been part of the fabric of this city. We are a must-visit Houston staple in our own right, and we could not be more excited to share what makes us, and this city, so special with fans coming in from every corner of the globe."

For visitors searching for Houston breakfast spots, the best donuts in Houston, or simply things to do in Houston, Shipley Donuts checks every box. With more than 200 locations throughout the city, there is a Shipley within easy each of Houston Stadium, every fan zone and every hotel corridor in the city.

Whether fans are grabbing a quick dozen on the way to the stadium or settling in for Shipley's famous kolaches and coffee, Shipley is fast, fresh and affordable, making it a must-visit stop when in Houston and a worthy addition to any traveler's itinerary.

With 40-plus donut varieties, savory kolaches and hot coffee, Shipley's menu has something for every palate, including the thousands of international visitors who may be tasting a Shipley glazed donut for the very first time.

As Houston travel guides and Houston food guides for the summer tournament take shape across travel and tourism platforms, Shipley Donuts stands out as the one Houston staple that is equal parts iconic landmark, neighborhood breakfast spot and genuine slice of Southern hospitality. Tourists searching "NRG Stadium food near me," "best snacks in Houston," "Visit Houston" or "Houston travel" will find that no Houston trip, soccer tournament or otherwise, is complete without a stop at Shipley Donuts.

To find the nearest Shipley Do-Nuts location, visit shipleydonuts.com.

Sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise, and more. Follow along on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DONUTS

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation's largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 390 franchised and company-owned restaurants across 13 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 134 on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® 2026 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts and sign up for Shipley Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications

[email protected]

214-379-7000

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts