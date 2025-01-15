Shipman & Goodwin Unveils New Stamford Office with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP, one of Connecticut's largest law firms with more than 140 attorneys and 300+ professionals firm-wide, has officially relocated its Stamford office and opened its new state-of-the-art office space at 400 Atlantic Street in the heart of Stamford's business district. The firm unveiled the new space during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 14, 2025.

Caroline B. Simmons, Mayor of Stamford; Kent S. Nevins, Chair of the Management Committee, Shipman & Goodwin LLP; Leander A. Dolphin, Managing Partner, Shipman & Goodwin LLP; Matthew D. Ritter, Partner, Shipman & Goodwin LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome Shipman & Goodwin's new office to the City of Stamford," said Stamford mayor Caroline B. Simmons, who spoke at the ceremony. "As a highly respected regional law firm with deep expertise in a range of practices and industries, their expanded presence contributes to our city's vibrancy and economic vitality."

Other speakers at the event included Leander A. Dolphin, managing partner of Shipman, Kent S. Nevins, chair of the firm's Management Committee and Matthew D. Ritter, chair of the firm's Public Finance Practice Group. To show its continued commitment to the Stamford community, Shipman has made two significant contributions to local not for profits — the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford and the Women's Business Development Council — both organizations with whom the firm has longstanding relationships.

"More than ever, we are thrilled to be part of Stamford's thriving business district," said Nevins. "Shipman has maintained a presence in this city and the larger Fairfield County region for over thirty years, and we are grateful for the relationships and partnerships we have built in this area. We are so excited to see how the City has thrived under Mayor Simmons, and we are proud to give back to the community that has helped our firm prosper."

Shipman's office move is part of the firm's ongoing talent and growth strategy to enhance collaboration, foster innovation and deliver exceptional legal services. The new office space, spanning 17,000+ square feet, has collaboration-focused spaces that promote teamwork across practices and industry teams. The spaces are optimized to provide flexibility and efficiency for clients, attorneys and business professionals. The move also supports the firm's hybrid work model by integrating cutting-edge technology for in-person and remote collaboration, ensuring seamless service delivery for clients.

The Class-A office building, located at the prime intersection of Atlantic Street and Tresser Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut, is just a few steps from the Stamford Transportation Center (Metro North and Amtrak) and the entrance to I-95 with proximity to New York City and Boston's financial corridors.

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 140 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, the legal profession, and the community. Shipman has participated in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule since 2019 and earned Mansfield Certification Plus status for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Shipman was also recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the "Top 100 Law Firms for Women." The National Law Journal also ranked Shipman as the eighth most inclusive firm for women in their 2021 national survey. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin, LLP