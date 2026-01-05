Shipman Elevates Talent, Promotes Two Attorneys to Partnership

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP is pleased to announce that Hartford-based attorneys Aaron Baral and Sarah Dlugoszewski have been promoted to partner, effective January 1, 2026. Baral is a partner in the firm's Business and Corporate Practice Group and Dlugoszewski is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group.

"Aaron's promotion to partner reflects his outstanding judgment, technical excellence, and unwavering commitment to client service," said Dormer Stephen, the leader of the firm's Business and Corporate Practice Group. "He plays an important role in the continued growth and success of our corporate practice."

Baral is a member of Shipman's Business and Corporate Practice Group, where he represents a variety of companies and venture capital funds on a wide range of corporate and transactional matters. He advises clients at all stages of growth in mergers and acquisitions, company formation, seed and venture capital financing, and serves as outside general counsel in connection with commercial contracts.

Dlugoszewski's experience includes a wide range of litigation, with a focus on tort liability, particularly personal injury and product liability cases. She advises on complex litigation and insurance coverage issues, drawing on her legal practice and prior experience managing high-stakes claims for a major insurance company.

"Sarah has consistently demonstrated the skill, dedication, and strategic thinking that define our litigation practice," said Mark Ostrowski, co-chair of the firm's Litigation Practice Group. "Her promotion to partner recognizes the meaningful impact she has on our clients and our firm."

The promotions follow the announcement of Shipman's strategic recent expansion in the Northeast. In November, the firm opened a Boston office with 17 lawyers from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers.

