Shipman Relocates Stamford Law Office to Foster Greater Collaboration and Enhance Client Value

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipman & Goodwin LLP, one of Connecticut's largest law firms with more than 140 attorneys and nearly 300 professionals firm-wide, is pleased to announce it has relocated its Stamford office to a new state-of-the-art office space at 400 Atlantic Street, in the heart of Stamford's business district. Shipman has maintained a continuous presence in Stamford and the larger Fairfield County region for over thirty years. The office serves clients in Fairfield County, Connecticut, New York City and throughout the tri-state area.

Shipman & Goodwin's Stamford office

This move is part of the firm's ongoing talent and client retention and growth strategy to enhance collaboration, foster innovation and continue to deliver exceptional legal services. The new office space, spanning nearly 17,000 square feet, has collaboration-focused spaces that promote teamwork across practices and industry teams. The spaces are optimized to provide flexibility and efficiency for clients, attorneys and business professionals. The move also supports the firm's hybrid work model by integrating cutting-edge technology for in-person and remote collaboration, ensuring seamless service delivery for clients.

"Continuing to promote a collaborative culture where our attorneys and business professionals can work together closely is crucial to our firm's success and the results we achieve for our clients," said Leander Dolphin, managing partner for Shipman. "This is the primary reason for our move. In planning for long-term growth, we've prioritized this flexible environment that enables us to adapt, attract top talent, elevate our services and continue to focus on the future of the profession."

400 Atlantic was awarded LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification under the U.S. Green Building's Council for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance™ (LEED-EBOM) and achieved the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® recognition. The building is also in the process of obtaining its Fitwell certification. As detailed, the building is committed to sustainability, maximizing energy savings and using green cleaning methods.

The Class-A office building, located at the prime intersection of Atlantic Street and Tresser Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut, is just a few steps from the Stamford Transportation Center (Metro North and Amtrak) and the entrance to I-95 with proximity to New York City and Boston's financial corridors.

"We are pleased to invest in the firm's future and in Stamford with this new office space," said Kent Nevins, chair of the firm's management committee. "Shipman is committed to promoting a culture of continuous improvement and investing in resources that develop a future-ready team, which is central to our growth strategy. Our Stamford office enhances collaboration, allowing our attorneys to effectively address our client's needs in a rapidly evolving industry. We remain dedicated to delivering exceptional client service, and our refined infrastructure enhances our ability to do so."

About Shipman & Goodwin LLP

Shipman's value lies in its commitment to its clients, to the profession, and to the community. With more than 140 lawyers in offices throughout Connecticut and New York, the full-service law firm serves the needs of local, regional, national, and international clients that include public and private companies, educational institutions, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individuals. Shipman is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm, the legal profession, and the community. Shipman has participated in Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule since 2019 and earned Mansfield Certification Plus status for the fifth consecutive year in 2024. Shipman was also recognized by Women Inc. Magazine as one of the "Top 100 Law Firms for Women." The National Law Journal also ranked Shipman as the eighth most inclusive firm for women in their 2021 national survey. For more information, visit www.shipmangoodwin.com .

Contact:

Jennifer Stokes (860) 251-5014 | [email protected]

SOURCE Shipman & Goodwin, LLP