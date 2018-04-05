Shippo Launches Three New Shipping Integrations to Support ChannelAdvisor, Magento 2 and Squarespace

E-commerce is growing as fast as 12 percent year over year, three times faster than the retail industry at large. At the same time, the e-commerce ecosystem is vast and fragmented--online businesses that ship goods have a wide spectrum of needs, including utilizing multiple order sources or online storefronts to connect with their end visitors. With the new shipping integrations, more businesses can access a best-in-breed shipping service wherever they sell--whether through one or several sales channels.

By working with Shippo, businesses connected to ChannelAdvisor and online stores hosted on Magento 2 or Squarespace gain instant access to the entire shipping ecosystem to quickly scale their business. Today, Shippo has more than 25,000 customers who ship more than $2.6 billion in gross merchandise volume annually.

"An increasing number of e-commerce businesses are selling on multiple channels in a effort to reach end visitors where they shop," said Laura Behrens Wu, chief executive and co-founder of Shippo. "At the same time, they need innovative tools to deliver a consistent shipping experience

across all channels. With these new integrations, retailers can focus on delivering the best customer experience--and rest assured that their shipping is well-aligned with that experience."

Shippo works with leading e-commerce platforms and marketplaces including eBay, GoDaddy, BigCommerce, Shopify and Weebly. To learn more about connecting your store to Shippo or these new integrations, please follow our blog.

About Shippo

Shippo provides a web app and multi-carrier API to help merchants and platforms get real-time rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages and facilitate returns. Shippo provides the platform to help businesses succeed through shipping. Shippo's investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, Union Square Ventures, Uncork Capital, 500 Startups, and FundersClub.

