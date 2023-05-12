ShipSigma Ranked One of Fastest 25 Growing Companies in Indianapolis, Indiana for the Second Year in a Row

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipSigma, an Indianapolis-based shipping intelligence platform that helps high-volume shippers optimize their parcel spend, ranked 16 on the Indianapolis Business Journal (IBJ) Fast 25 for 2023. This year's list celebrates the 25 fastest-growing companies in central Indiana, with ShipSigma being recognized for a revenue growth rate of 176% over the three-year period between 2020 to 2022.

"We're honored to be a part of the IBJ Fast 25 for the second year in a row," said Chase Flashman, Co-Founder & CEO of ShipSigma. "Our growth and success are a testament to the resourcefulness and commitment to winning of the ShipSigma team."

Since 2020, this Indianapolis-based company has saved Hoosier businesses $4.2 million, allowing for 69 new hires, 143 retained employees, and 4 new office/warehousing spaces. Since its inception in 2018, ShipSigma saved 300+ customers over $100 million. The company also secured $7 million in growth funding.

Along with back-to-back rankings on IBJ's Fast25 list, ShipSigma was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

About IBJ Media

Since 1980, the Indianapolis Business Journal has been known for its in-depth and thoughtful coverage of central Indiana's business community. IBJ produces its weekly award-winning newspaper, daily news updates, thought-leading podcasts and 20-plus events and award programs. Learn more at IBJ.com.

About ShipSigma

ShipSigma is an Indianapolis-based industry leader in the development and application of end-to-end technology that helps shippers, spending $100K - $100M annually, achieve lower costs with UPS and FedEx. Named a Top Logistics Analytics Solutions Provider by Logistics Tech Outlook, ShipSigma leverages proprietary technology to ensure its 300+ customers make smart, cost-savings decisions. The company manages $1B+ in parcel spend and has saved its customers more than $100M since 2018. For more information about the 2023 TechPoint Mira nominee, IBJ Fast 25, and Inc. 5000 company, visit www.shipsigma.com .

