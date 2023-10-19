ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing global expansion, Shipsy, a global SaaS leader in logistics management, announces its new Innovation Center in the Netherlands. This strategic move comes on the heels of a major partnership with one of Germany's largest logistics companies, and a European retail giant, solidifying Shipsy's position as a key player in the European logistics technology landscape.

Shipsy Extends Global Reach with New Innovation Center in the Netherlands

With 220+ enterprise customers worldwide, Shipsy has become synonymous with innovation, efficiency, and seamless logistics operations, serving an impressive array of clients, including Fortune 100 companies, logistics service providers, retailers, and manufacturers.

The Netherlands, a hub for technology innovation and logistics, was an obvious choice for Shipsy's European expansion. With a dedicated local team, Shipsy aims to offer tailor-made and responsive support for its rapidly growing European customer base.

The new center arrives at a transformative time in European logistics, marked by e-commerce booms, sustainability goals, and evolving regulations. Shipsy's solutions are geared to address these challenges head-on.

"Shipsy is heavily investing in AI in logistics. Our AI-driven software platform is designed to empower businesses to enhance customer experiences, optimize logistics costs, and automate operations with unparalleled precision. In addition, we are also helping businesses in Europe resolve pressing issues in logistics, like enabling rapid network expansion and reducing CO 2 e emissions," says Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-founder of Shipsy. Shipsy is also actively seeking new partnerships within the logistics ecosystem to broaden its impact.

With a global talent pool of 280+ employees across 7 countries, Shipsy powers over 150 Million parcel movement, and tracks 650,000+ containers monthly. Shipsy also has contributed to the reduction of over 1 billion miles traveled, and saved 800+ KT of CO2e emissions.

As Shipsy sets sail on this exciting new chapter, the company remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize the logistics sector globally. With innovation, customer satisfaction, and seamless operations at its core, Shipsy continues to shape the future of logistics, one shipment at a time.

About Shipsy:

Shipsy is a leading logistics Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, revolutionizing the way businesses manage their logistics operations. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Shipsy's cutting-edge solutions empower businesses to optimize costs, enhance customer experiences, and automate operations seamlessly. Shipsy is shaping the future of logistics through AI-powered technology-driven solutions. To learn more, please visit www.shipsy.io .

