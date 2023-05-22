Shipsy To Aggressively Expand Across Africa, Appoints a Seasoned Leader for its Africa Board

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipsy, a leading global SaaS-based smart logistics management platform provider, recently announced its plans to expand across Africa.

Since the last few quarters, Shipsy has rapidly grown its presence in African markets by onboarding customers in the courier, express and parcel, last-mile delivery, eCommerce, and retail segments. Its commitment to transform the continent's logistics operations was mirrored in its plan to onboard local talent, explore technology partnerships and boost customer service.

From R to L: Apoorva Kumar, Former Group COO of Jumia and Shipsy Advisor for Africa with Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder, Shipsy
Online commerce is gaining significant momentum in Africa and is opening up lucrative opportunities for SaaS-based logistics management platform providers. According to the International Trade Administration, Africa is projected to surpass half a billion eCommerce users by 2025 with a steady CAGR of 17%. Fashion and electronics products are the biggest sales revenue generators, with fashion products and electronics predicted to reach US$ 13.4 billion and US$ 11.2 billion respectively in annual sales by 2025.

Shipsy empowers retailers and logistics service providers to respond to such critical market opportunities by automating core logistics processes. Its advanced AI and automation-powered logistics management solutions optimize routes based on business objectives and real-time constraints. They proactively address transportation risks, boost serviceability, automate carrier selection and ensure sustainable, profitable and customer-centric deliveries.

The brand is a preferred logistics technology partner to 200+ businesses worldwide. Today, a Fortune 100 exporter, the world's leading pizza delivery chain, one of Asia's largest express parcel logistics providers, one of the original plant-based food companies, a leading 10-minute grocery delivery company, and popular online pharmacies/medical suppliers run their supply chain operations on Shipsy. The platform powers over 60 million parcels every month.

Shipsy also announced the onboarding of Apoorva Kumar, former Group COO of Jumia, to their advisory team for the African market. Kumar has over a decade of experience building supply chain operations in Africa and GCC. "In the last 10 years, I have seen the growth of logistics in Africa and the Middle East with close quarters, and it presents massive opportunities. Having used Shipsy's solutions as a client before, I now look forward to working closely with Soham and the team to take it to newer heights and continue to create impact in the African logistics space," said Kumar. He is the latest to join Shipsy's advisory board, following the onboarding of Iyad Kamal, former Aramex COO, last year.

"The growth in Africa's online commerce has been inspiring. Shipsy's technology will play a pivotal role in helping realize the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), especially with regard to reducing transportation costs and delays and improving service quality. With Apoorva joining us as an advisor for Africa, we are confident we will rapidly proliferate the African market," said Soham Chokshi, CEO and Co-Founder, Shipsy.

The global logistics SaaS provider recently announced it clocked around 100% growth in top line and established another regional headquarter in the Middle East in Riyadh. It also highlighted that it had witnessed a 70% increase in its talent pool in the past 15 months. 

