Shipt and Purina Launch Pet Lookalike Sweepstakes in Honor of National Pet Month

From now until May 24, enter the Lookalike sweepstakes by uploading a selfie with your furry friend on Instagram, using hashtag #ShiptLookalikeSweepstakes, and tagging @Shipt and @Purina . Beyond having the chance to spoil your purr-fect friend with a year's worth of food, Shipt and its network of reliable shoppers connects you to top pet essentials for same-day delivery in as soon as one hour from stores like Petco, Target and more – delivering food, toys, treats, etc. all year round.

With more time at home over this past year, many found comfort and companionship through their pets – both old and new. In fact, research shows that 11.3 million Americans got a new pet during the pandemic. It's no surprise that it had an impact on what Shipt was seeing when it came to the spike in pet-related items over the past year – up nearly 140%.

"We know that one advantage of being at home over the last year has been spending more time with our pets," said Molly Snyder, Chief Communications Officer at Shipt. "As the world begins to open up, consumers expect more items to be delivered quickly and safely to their homes from retailers and brands they know and trust - and pet supplies are no exception."





Now that pet owners are slowly returning to activities outside of the home, including heading back to the office, it's more important than ever to ensure our furry friends are entertained and occupied while at home alone. To help owners (and pets!) make this transition, Shipt helps get all those pet-essentials delivered so you can spend more time giving cuddles – in addition to, of course, helping one lucky owner-pet pair win free pet food for a year. The delivery service has also teamed up with best friends and rescues Henry and Baloo and their owners to share tips to keep pets happy and healthy all year round.

"Henry had really bad separation anxiety when we weren't home, which is why we found him a best friend in Baloo. They both have given us so much joy and emotional support throughout quarantine, we want to make sure we can keep them just as happy when we're no longer able to be with them throughout the day," said owners Cynthia Bennett and Andre Sibilsky. "This partnership with Shipt is the perfect opportunity for us to get all their essentials delivered throughout the year and share the tips we've learned to keep them feeling loved even when we're not with them!"

Henry and Baloo offer up the following tips to help pets adjust to spending more time at-home alone:

Before you leave, put on pet TV to entertain your pet and for ambient noise. Humans are quite noisy (we talk, do dishes, listen to music), so pet TV is a great option to prevent your home from being super quiet all of a sudden.

We love pet cameras. Not only can you check on your pet from anywhere, some cameras allow you to talk to them and dispense treats! This really helps your pet feel like you're right at home even when you aren't.

Treat puzzles are a great way to keep your pet mentally stimulated while you're away. You can hide treats around your house too! We love using Shipt to keep our treats stocked and get all our pet essentials delivered.

If you're a dog owner, walk your furry companion before you go to work to burn off some of their energy, getting them ready to take a nap when you leave!

Purina pet behavior scientist Dr. Ragen McGowan adds a few tips of her own:

Pets thrive on routine so start your new routine now, before you have to return to work, to get your pets on a schedule.

Find reasons to leave the house to help get your pets used to your absence and also give them an opportunity to excitedly greet you when you come home.

For more details and official sweepstakes rules, visit Shipt.com/blog/shipt-pet-lookalike-sweeps and follow Henry and Baloo for tips to keep pets entertained and occupied. Additionally, from 5/11 – 5/24, take advantage of $5 off every $35 of Purina products ordered through Shipt.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Shipt