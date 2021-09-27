Shipt Announces First Ever "Dealivery Days" Event: Three Days of Deals, Delivered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially autumn, and whether Americans are looking to stock up on their favorite fall cleaning supplies, getting ready to tailgate with family and friends, or preparing for holiday entertaining, same-day delivery service, Shipt , is announcing the brand's first annual "Dealivery Days" event. From Saturday, Oct. 2, through Monday, Oct. 4, Shipt will offer discounts ranging from 20% to 30% off on a variety of popular items across numerous categories, including grocery, household essentials, beauty, personal care and baby & toddler necessities.

"Dealivery Days" Offers:

Oct. 2 : Gear up for game days with 20% off snacking essentials from chips to candy, frozen meals and even sparkling beverages.

Oct. 3 : Prep for cleaning and chores by stocking up on all the items that keep households running with 25% off laundry products, paper towels and toilet paper.

Oct. 4 : Stock up for the week by saving 30% on beauty products, bath & body care goods, and baby & toddler must-haves like diapers and food.

"After years of working with our amazing retailers and brands, we've garnered valuable insights that led us to the creation of Dealivery Days. It's a perfect way to give customers discounts on items important to them, while putting our partners front and center," said Rina Hurst, Chief Business Officer at Shipt. "With this new shopping celebration, we ultimately aim to make everyday routines easier and give time back to our customers."

If Shipt customers need inspiration on what items they can save big on, the delivery service dug into the data and identified the top-selling products across Shipt's marketplace that are included in the sale:

On Saturday, breakfast and snack aficionados can stock up on Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Doritos Nacho Cheese and La Croix.

On Sunday, get all the top products every household needs , such as Tide Original Liquid Detergent, Angel Soft Double Bath Tissue Rolls and Kleenex Tissues.

, such as Tide Original Liquid Detergent, Angel Soft Double Bath Tissue Rolls and Kleenex Tissues. On Monday, parents and beauty lovers can save on Pampers Sensitive Diapers, Huggies Natural Care Baby Wipes, Similac Formula, Gerber Graduates Yogurt Melts, Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, Essie Nail Polish, Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt and Garnier Fructis Shampoo + Conditioner

Product discounts will show up as they are searched for in the Shipt app and are available nationwide, with a range of options from retail partners like Costco, CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and many more.

For even greater savings, Shipt recently launched a new benefit with Visa for all eligible U.S. Visa consumer credit cardholders to enroll for a free Shipt membership and get free delivery on all Shipt marketplace orders over $35.1 Certain offer terms apply. To unlock the Shipt benefit for U.S. Visa consumer credit cardholders, cardholders can visit www.shipt.com/visa .

To learn more about which items customers around the country can save on, head to the Shipt app or visit @Shipt on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For visuals and media assets, download our press kit here .

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com .

1 Free delivery applies to orders over $35 as part of a Shipt membership. Orders with alcohol may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Additional terms apply. To see a full list of Offer Terms, visit shipt.com/offer-terms-for-visa

