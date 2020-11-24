Shipt Announces First-of-its-Kind Partnership with Midtown Global Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Same-day delivery marketplace Shipt announced today a new partnership with Midtown Global Market , offering the community's small, locally-cherished businesses access to delivery for their customers for the first time.

In a holiday season like none before, more consumers are avoiding crowds and shopping online during the pandemic. In a recent nationwide survey, 83 percent of survey respondents indicated that contactless shopping is important to them*. Shipt is proud to provide Midtown Global Market vendors a stress-free e-commerce solution to connect with their customers and gain access to Shipt's existing customer base. Through this exciting new partnership, residents across the Twin Cities metro area can now take advantage of convenient same-day delivery from Midtown Global Market.

"As Minneapolis continues to heal and rebuild from a challenging year, Midtown Global Market stands at the center of the Twin Cities – a symbol and celebration of a multicultural community," says Rina Hurst, Chief Business Strategy Officer, Shipt. "We want to ensure the celebration continues! That is why Shipt is investing in Minneapolis' community of minority-owned businesses by partnering with Midtown Global Market, bringing same-day delivery of a global experience right to your door."

"On behalf of the Neighborhood Development Center and the Cultural Wellness Center, we cannot fully express our gratitude and excitement for this new partnership with Shipt. As we continue to navigate a global pandemic, these businesses can continue to make sales, and customers can continue to shop local and have it delivered to their door. We look forward to where this can go now and in the future," said Renay Dossman, NDC President and co-owner of Midtown Global Market.

Customers can support their favorite small businesses this Saturday by having unique gifts, curated food kits, clothing, home goods and artisanal items from more than 20 international cultures all delivered right to their door. Shipt customers can visit shipt.com/minneapolis , select Midtown Global Market, and shop from their favorite vendors all at once, including Herbal Alchemy, Art Shoppe, Dar Medina, Hot Indian, Midtown Custom and Tibet Arts & Gift Shop.

This partnership is a first-of-its-kind, and Shipt's goal is to continue to create tools that help local small businesses build their commerce solutions to better connect with their customers.

To help celebrate the announcement, Shipt customers will receive 50% off Shipt Passes for 3 and 5 deliveries from now through December 27, which can be purchased to pay per delivery without a long term commitment. New customers who would like to purchase an annual Shipt membership, which offers free delivery on all orders over $35, can also do so at a reduced rate of $49, regularly $99.

To take advantage of the special offers celebrating Midtown Global Market's launch and determine if delivery is available in their area, customers can visit shipt.com/minneapolis .

Shipt announced this week that it'll add 50,000 more shoppers to its national network this holiday season, which is in addition to the 100,000 shoppers Shipt announced it would be onboarding nationwide in October. This includes adding thousands of new shoppers across the Twin Cities metro area to be a part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. Shipt's expert team of shoppers are encouraged to leave the order at the door for a contactless delivery, ensuring the safety of customers and shoppers.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Midtown Global Market

Midtown Global Market is an internationally-themed public market offering groceries, great food, and unique gifts. Midtown Global Market, owned by two non-profit entities: the Cultural Wellness Center and the Neighborhood Development Center, serves as a small business incubator whose mission is to provide access and opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. Together these entities make up a dynamic community gathering place that highlights the talent, ambition and cultural assets that characterize its neighborhood, contributing to its economic and social fabric. Midtown Global Market is located at 920 E. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. midtownglobalmarket.org

* 1 Shipt. Survey Methodology: SurveyMonkey Audience surveyed 1,055 people in the US, age and gender balanced for the census, from all regions. The margin of error was +/- 3.079%.

