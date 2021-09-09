Shipt Announces Largest Nationwide Expansion In Three Years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt today announced its largest nationwide expansion in three years , adding its same-day delivery services to more store locations and reaching millions of potential new customers.

As part of this expansion, customers across the country are able to use same-day delivery with Shipt across nearly 1,000 more store locations from some of their favorite neighborhood retailers. In addition, over two million more households who previously were just outside of Shipt's coverage area can now access Shipt for convenient and fast shopping.

"This is the first time Shipt has expanded this way," said Bridget Fruit, Chief Operating Officer for Shipt. "Over the years, Shipt has launched one city at a time or rolled out a new retail partner nationwide, but this exciting coast to coast expansion is unlike anything we've done before."

Teams at Shipt worked with the company's existing retail partners to identify areas of opportunity for store location growth, and approximately a quarter benefit, including CVS, Bed Bath & Beyond and Party City. Through this expansion, Shipt is now available from more than 200 additional CVS locations than before. And after launching a partnership with GNC in February, this expansion brings nearly 50 more GNC stores on board. Customers in more than 5,000 communities across the country have access to Shipt today, with those in Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Los Angeles and Seattle areas seeing some of the greatest number of new store locations available to them.

This expansion helps just about 40 of Shipt's partners reach brand new customers through same-day delivery and those in the Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati and Indianapolis areas are seeing some of the biggest impact. In increasing the reach for retailers on Shipt's marketplace and those leveraging the company's delivery-only service, Shipt Driven, more customers can enjoy access to same-day delivery for anything from grocery to wellness to home goods.

"This expansion recognizes the importance of same-day delivery in people's lives," said Fruit. "We're growing strategically and intentionally with a commitment to provide our customers with even more places to shop, retailers with the opportunity to reach new customers and Shipt Shoppers with even more flexible earning potential than ever before."

Customers can check Shipt's availability in their area by visiting www.shipt.com and entering their zip code.

