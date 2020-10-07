Shipt Announces Plans to Add 100,000 Additional Shoppers for Upcoming Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt today announced that it will add an additional 100,000 shoppers this holiday season, bringing the company's personal shopper base to over 300,000. Shipt is actively seeking shoppers in all markets where the company operates. In particular, the company is looking for shoppers in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Mich., Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago. By adding 100,000 shoppers to its platform, Shipt will be prepared to successfully deliver millions of holiday orders, allowing customers to save time and skip the lines.

"We're embarking on a holiday season like none before, and taking proactive steps to ensure we can help American families get everything on their holiday list -- groceries, essentials, gifts, home decor and apparel -- in a safe, affordable, convenient way," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "We know that one of Shipt's true differentiators is that we have shoppers who not only know how to shop really well, but also care about their work and their customers. And we know that families across America need a little bit of holiday help this season. We look forward to welcoming thousands of new shoppers to the Shipt platform this holiday season."

Earlier this year, the company announced that it had made shopping through Shipt more accessible than ever by rolling out the ability to pay per order. Thousands of new customers are now shopping through Shipt using this affordable, easy option. In addition, the Shipt $99 annual membership continues to be offered.

In addition, Shipt continues its investments in shopper safety and support, including providing ongoing access to complimentary PPE (masks, gloves and hand sanitizer), and COVID-19 financial relief support for Shipt Shoppers who are temporarily unable to work due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, having a member of their household diagnosed, or are under a mandatory quarantine order.

Over the past six months, Shipt has experienced fast-paced growth, doubling its shopper base, expanding its retailer footprint and growing its membership and customer base. The continued growth of its shopper community will not only help Shipt fulfill the anticipated spike in orders during the holiday season, but will also support growth into new markets and retailers. Today, Shipt shops for nearly 120 retailers across the United States. Recently announced partners in Shipt's multi-vertical offerings include Party City, Bed, Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby.

"Whether customers are motivated by safety, convenience or the desire for a more personalized experience, the common thread is that they all want some extra help" added Caruso. "To do so, we will invest in our growing shopper community and retail partners to ensure that we, as always, over-deliver on delivery."

To learn more about how to apply to be a Shipt Shopper, please visit Shipt.com .

