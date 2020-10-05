Shipt Offers Free Flu Shots at CVS Pharmacy to Shoppers During COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, a leading same-day delivery service and marketplace, announced today it will offer all active shoppers free flu shots through their local CVS Pharmacy this year as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to CVS Health , it is even more essential for Americans to receive the flu shot this year, both to reduce their risk of contracting the flu and to preserve health care resources needed for COVID-19 patients.

"We want to do our part to support the health and safety of our communities," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "Getting a flu shot is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make sure all shoppers have the opportunity to help protect their health with one this year. We're proud to partner with CVS to make it as easy as possible for Shipt Shoppers to get their free flu shot."

Active Shipt Shoppers received email communication today on how to obtain an online voucher for their free shot. They can then present their completed voucher to a CVS pharmacist at any of the nearly 10,000 locations nationwide, including CVS Pharmacy inside Target. Shoppers are encouraged to utilize CVS' new digital scheduling tools to make vaccination appointments with a pharmacist by visiting CVS.com, the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898. Walk-in appointments are also welcome at CVS Pharmacy throughout flu season.

"We are determined to play a vital role in helping Americans stay safe and get immunized this flu season, and we applaud Shipt for stepping up and ensuring shoppers have access to our pharmacies where they can receive a flu shot safely and conveniently," said Ryan Rumbarger, Senior Vice President, Store Operations, CVS Pharmacy.

Throughout the pandemic, Shipt has worked to protect shoppers who are delivering groceries and essential goods to families across the country. Every month, Shipt proactively offers to send all active shoppers reusable face masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer at no cost to them. Shipt has also made disposable face masks and gloves available to shoppers through pickup at their local Target store, with shoppers continuing to replenish their protective gear as needed. Shoppers are provided with healthy hygiene habits recommended by the CDC and are encouraged to complete deliveries by leaving items at a customer's doorstep where applicable.

Through a partnership with Benefitfocus, Shipt helps shoppers find coverage options for medical, vision, and dental insurance, along with discounted prescription plans. Shipt provides financial relief support for shoppers who are temporarily unable to work due to being diagnosed with COVID-19, having a member of their household diagnosed, or are under a mandatory quarantine order.

CVS currently offers same day prescription delivery service through Shipt at nearly 8,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country, giving patients a faster and even more convenient way to get their medications. Along with eligible prescriptions, thousands of the most popular health and household items carried by CVS Pharmacy, including cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products, can be added to delivery orders.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

