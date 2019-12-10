Shipt Rings in the Holiday Season by Launching New Offering with Sur La Table

The new partnership with Sur La Table is a fantastic complement to Shipt's existing services, providing members with everything they could possibly need or want to cook and entertain like a professional. Beginning today, Shipt members can choose Sur La Table in app and on Shipt.com to add any products to their order – including cookware, dinnerware and bakeware. Members can determine if delivery is available in their area by visiting shipt.com/surlatable.

"At its essence, Shipt is a platform for services that brings the store to your door through a user-friendly app and local network of reliable shoppers. We know you can do it all, and we're here to provide you with what you need to get it all done," said Kelly Caruso, CEO of Shipt. "We're on a mission to simplify lives. And that's why we're so excited about this partnership with Sur La Table – now we can provide you with access to everything from groceries to cookware so that you can be the hero this holiday season."

"Our partnership with Shipt gives people time back in their day so they can do what they love. At Sur La Table we love making meals, sharing our table with friends and family and cooking together. Especially during this time of the year, these are the moments that last a lifetime." Said Ben Rosenfeld, Senior Vice President for Stores at Sur La Table.

To help kick off this new offering, Shipt has partnered with actress, activist and mom Jennie Garth, who loves to save time and get everything she needs for family mealtimes and entertaining friends with Shipt's personalized delivery. "My schedule can get pretty crazy, especially during the holidays, so I certainly appreciate the service that Shipt offers, especially with their network of reliable and friendly shoppers. I'm especially excited about this new launch because I love to bake, so I'll certainly have a cart filled up with Sur La Table items on my Shipt app!"

Shipt and Jennie are also proud supporters of Feeding America ® – the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, working to connect people with food and end hunger. For every dollar spent at Sur La Table through Shipt from December 10 through December 24, Shipt will help provide one meal to Feeding America, up to 500,000 meals.*

For more details and to download the app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook . New Shipt members can get a free two-week trial and an annual Shipt membership for only $49 (reg. $99).

Media Contact:

press@shipt.com

312-464-9553

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery to members for $99 per year. Available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond for members, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers members access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Sur La Table, Inc.

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Invite people. Do it daily. Sur La Table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, we partnered with the world's best kitchen and entertaining brands to bring customers trusted tools to create delicious memories. With 130 stores across the US and almost as many local culinary programs, Sur La Table continues to be a resource for cooks of all levels. Make More Gather Often.

*$0.10 helps provide at least one meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. Shipt guarantees a minimum donation of $40,000 and maximum donation of $50,000 from December 10-December 24, 2019

SOURCE Shipt

Related Links

http://www.shipt.com

