SHISEIDO Re-launches Its Hero Serum, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate With Global Celebrations For The #StrongSouls Within Us All

With Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate taking center stage, this series of events represents a significant milestone in SHISEIDO's brand rejuvenation journey, underpinning the brand's VISION 2020.

Shortly after its inaugural launch in 2014, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate cemented its status as the best-selling product in the SHISEIDO range, with one bottle sold every 13 seconds.* This game-changing serum has received over 132 beauty awards globally** - more than any other product in SHISEIDO's portfolio in the course of the brand's 145-year history. Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate was developed with an uncompromising commitment to fortifying the skin's inner defenses, and the global #StrongSouls campaign is a motivating expression of the product's end promise. A salute to the inner strength of every individual, #StrongSouls invites each of us to embrace our own convictions, our personal power and the empathy that unites us with others, through these shared celebrations and the sense of positivity they evoke.

Marrying Art with Grace and Strength

With its inspiring imagery, the #StrongSouls campaign taps into both SHISEIDO's enduring heritage as a distinguished beauty brand, and its position as a progressive voice for women. The campaign film is shaped by the dance artistry of Koharu Sugawara as she moves through the city of Tokyo. Through dance, she conveys a story of deep emotion and with calculated nuance, she draws from her own inner and outer strength to create the ultimate expression of joy and power.

Celebrate the power of inner strength and share in the joy that it brings with Koharu Sugawara at https://youtu.be/ELYYRQkCYzc

For more event images, please follow SHISEIDO at www.instagram.com/shiseido/

To go behind-the-scenes, please visit https://www.image.net/ultimune_strongsouls2018

*Based on global sell-in data collected from January 2017–December 2017, in which 1 day is counted as 24 hours

**Total number of awards globally as of December 2017

