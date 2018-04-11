Shocking New Research Uncovers Multiple Vulnerabilities in the US Medical Infrastructure Reported by TrapX Security, the Global Leader in Cyber Deception Technology

SAN JOSE, California, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TrapX Security, the global leader in deception technology, has just released new research revealing the rise of the targeting in US healthcare infrastructures.

TrapX conducted a massive counter-intelligence cyber-deception operation to extract information on hacking activities targeting the US healthcare system.

In order to do this, TrapX setup an entire fake healthcare provider network, and disseminated access credentials for it in the Darknet market. Several attacks by cyber criminals occurred as a result, revealing fresh information of their brilliant and modern tactics.

Many shocking new discoveries were found. Here are some highlights:

The broad penetration by threat actors into healthcare networks. The use of medical device hijacking to compromise patient safety and data. The Inner workings of the Darknet market trading in healthcare-related information. Various attacks were specifically targeting US hospitals.

All of the discoveries in this report are real finds from actual cyber-attacks.

The full report is available for free here: https://trapx.com/manufacturing-anatomy-of-attack-report-medjack-4/

TrapX has also announced record business results and further expansion of their operations in North America.

"2017 has been a breakout year for TrapX," said Moshe Ben-Simon, the CEO of TrapX Security. "We have seen an increased demand for our products in North America and they're now deployed in many of the world's largest enterprises. We are rapidly growing our channel community and field teams in order to meet those demands."

In order to support their growing list of Tier 1 customers, TrapX has also recently announced partnerships with Check Point, Carbon Black and Portnox.

In addition, TrapX has expanded the support of its main product - DeceptionGrid to multiple cloud environments.

About TrapX Security

TrapX Security is the pioneer and leader in cyber deception technology. Their DeceptionGrid solution rapidly detects, deceives, and defeats advanced cyberattacks and human attackers in real-time. The DeceptionGrid also provides automated, highly accurate insight into malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defenses. By deploying the DeceptionGrid, you can create a proactive security posture, fundamentally halting the progression of an attack while changing the economics of cyberattacks by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer-base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers worldwide in sectors that include defense, healthcare, finance, energy, consumer products, and other key industries. Learn more at www.trapx.com.

