SHOKZ AMBASSADORS ADAM PETERMAN AND MARIANNE HOGAN EARN PODIUM SPOTS AT THE UTMB® WORLD SERIES FINALS

The world's ultimate trail running circuit concluded as Peterman and Hogan conquered the CCC and UTMB courses respectively

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held across three countries in the heart of the Alps – France, Italy, Switzerland – the prestigious UTMB® World Series Finals took place this weekend to bring to a close a 2024 season which saw 43 events held across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.

Culminating at the HOKA UTMB® Mont-Blanc, the world's biggest and most revered trail running event, Shokz ambassador's Adam Peterman and Marianne Hogan took the final podium spot in their respective races, crossing the finish line wearing Shokz headphones. Peterman competed in the 2024 CCC men's final, a 100K (62.7 miles), with 19,888 feet (over 6,000 meters) of elevation gain, coming in third with a time of 10:28:50. Hogan competed in the 2024 UTMB women's final, a 176K (109.3 miles) with almost 10,000 meters (32,500 feet) of elevation gain, snagging third place with a time of 23:11:15.

For runners, the UTMB® World Series Finals are the culmination of a quest to surpass one's limits, where sporting moments are turned into life-long memories. Accessible to both amateurs and elite runners who have qualified through a UTMB® World Series event, it is the ultimate bucket-list race. Elite runners as well as amateur runners share the same adventure on the same exceptional course, carried by the stunning beauty of the landscapes and a common goal: to cross the finish line in Chamonix. Much more than a race, it is an introspective adventure which transforms every person that takes on the challenge.

Shokz, the global consumer electronics brand and world's leading Open-Ear headphone provider, are the Official Headphones of the UTMB® World Series. Harnessing a deeper connection with outdoor sports enthusiasts, the partnership between UTMB and Shokz allows runners to 'Be open to extraordinary', giving them reassurance when it comes to safety and awareness when exploring the trails. This year, Shokz has cooperated with several other elite trail athletes worldwide, including Mathieu Blanchard, Tom Evans, Blandine l'Hirondel, Shen Jiasheng, Arthur Joyeux-Bouillon, Yun Yanqiao, Jisub Kim, Lucy Bartholomew and Yuri Yoshizumi.

"What a finish to an incredible season," said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. "We are so proud of our ambassadors for everything they have achieved. Getting more people taking to trail running is something we are very passionate about. Hopefully, aspiring runners all over the world will have been inspired by what we've seen at the Finals this weekend."

For more information on the UTMB® World Series, visit https://utmb.world/

About UTMB® World Series

UTMB® World Series is the world's ultimate trail-running circuit that unites the sport's biggest stars and passionate runners through the best, leading international events in the most stunning locations. Built on a passion for the mountains with sustainability at its heart, UTMB® World Series gives all trail runners the chance to experience the UTMB® adventure across the world, with events taking place across Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. It is the only place where runners can begin their quest to Dacia UTMB® Mont-Blanc, France, where the prestigious UTMB® World Series Finals will be held. Launched in May 2021 through the collaboration between the UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB World Series circuit brings together many of the best international trail-running events on the planet. For more information, visit https://utmb.world/.



About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz offers their patented open-ear technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at https://shokz.com .

