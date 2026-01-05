Shokz Earns Multiple 2026 CES Innovation Awards® and Previews What's Next for Open-Ear Audio at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, a pioneer in open-ear audio technology, has been recognized with multiple 2026 CES Innovation Awards®, honoring both OpenDots ONE and the brand's newest flagship open-ear innovation launching on January 6. The awards underscore Shokz's continued commitment to advancing open-ear design through comfort-driven, performance-focused audio solutions. At CES 2026, Shokz will showcase what's next for the open-ear category through hands-on experiences and future-focused concepts.

Inside Shokz's Award-Winning Open-Ear Products

OpenDots ONE, one of the 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honorees, reflects Shokz's continued focus on expanding what open-ear audio can deliver for everyday and active listening. Designed with a compact clip-on form factor and support for Dolby Audio, OpenDots ONE offers an immersive listening experience while maintaining the comfort and situational awareness central to the open-ear category.

Shokz also received a second 2026 CES Innovation Awards recognition for its newest flagship open-ear innovation. Building on the brand's deep expertise in open-ear acoustics and sound engineering, the award highlights Shokz's continued efforts to elevate audio performance while preserving the core benefits of open-ear listening. The product will be officially unveiled on January 6 at CES 2026.

Over a Decade of Focused Open-Ear Innovation

For more than a decade, Shokz has focused exclusively on advancing open-ear audio, building products that prioritize sound quality, comfort, and situational awareness. By concentrating on the unique challenges of open-ear listening, the brand has continued to refine acoustic performance while supporting all-day wear across a wide range of use cases.

From sports and fitness to everyday listening, Shokz's approach to innovation is grounded in real-world use and long-term wearability, reinforcing its position as a leader in the open-ear category.

Shokz at CES 2026

Beyond deepening the connection between people and sound, Shokz continues to explore how open-ear audio can evolve across new form factors. At CES 2026, the brand will preview early-stage smart glasses concepts, offering a glimpse into how Shokz is thinking about future wearable audio experiences beyond headphones.

Shokz will also host a press conference on January 6 for the global debut of its newest flagship open-ear innovation. The briefing will introduce the product's technological advancements,  and give attendees a chance to connect directly with the Shokz product team.

Event Details:

  • Press Conference:
    Tuesday, January 6 | 10:00–11:00 AM PT
    LVCC South Hall Connector, Room S231–S232
  • Shokz Booth:  
    January 6–9 | Show Floor Hours
    LVCC Central Hall,  Booth #15823

Exploring What's Next For Shokz

CES 2026 provides an opportunity for Shokz to showcase its continued commitment to advancing open-ear audio while engaging with the broader consumer technology community. Through product experiences and forward-looking concepts, attendees can explore how Shokz is shaping both the present and future of wearable audio.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance the lives of users. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for everyday audio. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.Shokz.com.

