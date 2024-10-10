Shokz Partners with Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge to Release Limited-Edition Version of the Revolutionary OpenRun Pro 2

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by a shared passion for excellence, Shokz , a pioneer in bone conduction audio technology, has partnered with legendary marathoner and Shokz Global Brand Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge to release the Eliud Kipchoge x Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Co-Branded Edition. The limited-edition colorway of the OpenRun Pro 2 is available now, offering an unprecedented combination of superior sound quality, comfort, and versatility.

Shokz partners with marathoner Eliud Kipchoge to release the Eliud Kipchoge x Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Co-Branded Edition.

With multiple world records and an unmatched consistency in dominating major marathons, Eliud Kipchoge is an icon of the sport. The Kenyan runner, a double Olympic Gold Medallist, who became the first person ever to run a sub-two-hour marathon in 2019, is well-known for his unwavering commitment to pushing the limits of human potential.

"Kipchoge's spirit serves as a source of inspiration for athletes worldwide, reminding them that with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible," said Vincent Xiong, Head of North America Department at Shokz. "His relentless pursuit of greatness mirrors our commitment to innovative audio technology. We're thrilled to continue our partnership with EK with the release of this OpenRun Pro 2 Co-Branded Edition."

Inspired by the colors of Kipchoge's NN Running Team, this co-branded edition is designed with the team's signature vibrant orange, reflecting the fire within each runner's passion for the sport, and steadfast gray, embodying the resilience needed to push the limits. The team's emblem is featured on the band to inspire sports enthusiasts everywhere.

Designed for runners who demand the best from their audio gear, the OpenRun Pro 2 delivers a premium sound experience previously unattainable in bone conduction headphones by using Shokz's proprietary DualPitch™ Technology. Ideal for high-intensity workouts and long-term wear, the OpenRun Pro 2 boasts an ergonomic design with unibody ear hooks that provide a secure and feather-like fit. The open-ear design also keeps the ears clean and dry and keeps users aware of their surroundings.

The Eliud Kipchoge x Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Co-Branded Edition, and other colorways are available today on Shokz.com and select retailers for $179.95.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance the lives of users. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts and beyond. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Shokz