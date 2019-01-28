Shook Enhances Business Litigation Team to Defend Biometrics Lawsuits and Complex Disputes

"We have worked with Shook for many years on creative challenges to these BIPA lawsuits," said Siebert, who has built her practice around previous roles as in-house counsel and director of human resources for multiple organizations.

Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough highlighted the pair's business acumen. "Melissa and Erin are both seasoned trial attorneys with a deep knowledge of our clients' core industries. They have honed their litigation strategy both in contentious disputes and before boardrooms and the media."

Siebert and Hines have handled more than 20 BIPA matters in Illinois State and federal courts since 2017. The pair will be joining Shook's Business Litigation Practice led by Gary Miller and Michael Cargnel and collaborate closely with Shook's Privacy and Data Security Practice Chair Al Saikali.

"We are excited to welcome Melissa and Erin to Shook's deep bench of biometric privacy litigators and counselors," stated Saikali. "With the addition of their experience, our combined practice has managed more than two dozen of the 150-plus BIPA class actions that have been filed to date and more than any other defense firm in the country."

Siebert and Hines were also attracted to Shook's demonstrated commitment to diverse leaders and litigators throughout the firm's ranks, with women comprising five of the firm's 11 executive committee members and 45 percent of firm leadership roles. Hines elaborated, "In-house counsel continue to express a need for outside legal teams that reflect their organizational perspectives and values. Shook has created an inclusive culture dedicated to launching the next generation of top-tier lawyers, and we are excited to help shepherd those opportunities along."

