Shook Expands Trial Acumen in New York with Business Litigator

"I could not pass up the opportunity to practice law with this premier trial firm," said Vita from Long Island. "I have litigated with and known a number of Shook lawyers over the years. All were extremely smart and valued civility in the courtroom. We all have the same commitment to client service."

Vita serves clients facing business torts, product liability, employment matters and mass torts. He served as an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn for five years, including substantial time in the Rackets Bureau, where he prosecuted organized crime and complex economic fraud cases. He earned his law degree from Boston College Law School.

"Bill knows his way around New York courts," stated General Liability Litigation Co-Chairs Robert Adams and Paul Williams. "He's a welcome addition as we continue to serve clients in New York and throughout the Northeast."

In January, Shook announced the addition of a New York office to complement its presence in Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The firm added two science-focused partners, Tom Sheehan and Kimberly Penner, who primarily advocate in matters involving high-stakes product liability litigation in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, among other areas. Vita, along with Associate Joe Iemma, will support the firm's continued expansion of its complex litigation capabilities. Iemma earned his law degree magna cum laude from Touro College Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center, where he was a member of the Touro Law Review.

The Northeast expansion follows the opening of new Shook offices in 2019 in Atlanta and Los Angeles, allowing the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 16 distinct markets.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 16 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

