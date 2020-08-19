Shook Launches Price Gouging Enforcement Digital Maps

"It's confusing for businesses to navigate the patchwork of different price gouging laws that vary dramatically among the states," said Steve Vieux, a former senior attorney at the Federal Trade Commission who practices nationally from Shook's San Francisco office. "These maps provide an important nationwide resource that details which products are covered, potential defenses to price gouging allegations and where a private right of action is available."

While the Department of Justice has brought several enforcement actions against alleged price gougers and hoarders of medical supplies under the recently implemented Defense Production Act, the overwhelming majority of enforcement activity has been at the state level as most states have their own laws that prohibit price gouging during a declared state of emergency.

"With increased demand and potentially increasing production costs due to supply chain disruptions, many business are wondering how to deal with increasing economic pressures without violating price gouging statutes," said Atlanta Partner Josh Becker, a seasoned trial attorney who focuses on high-profile complex litigation.

Recognizing that businesses also may find themselves to be victims of price gouging, the maps further identify which states limit their price gouging laws to consumer products purchased for personal or household use.

