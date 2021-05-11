Shook Welcomes Prominent Technology Transactions Team

"This is a win-win for our clients and both firms. Having represented the same clients for years, we discovered we are like-minded in our approach, and we look forward to the enhanced services we can now both provide to our shared clients," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough . "It's a great match."

"We are thrilled to have Amy, Kevin and their team join Shook," said Shook Seattle Managing Partner Bart Eppenauer, who previously served as chief patent counsel at Microsoft. "As a full-service law firm well-known for serving companies in the health, science and technology industries, Shook can now take advantage of Ragen Swan's stellar reputation and deep expertise in technology and IP transactions to broaden Shook's portfolio of services to the benefit of our clients. We're delighted to join forces with such a high-caliber group of attorneys and legal professionals."

The Ragen Swan team advises high-tech companies on intellectual property transactions and general commercial law with a particular focus on complex licensing, development, distribution, and strategic agreements as well as product group, sales and marketing support, procurement, data services and hosting, among other areas. Three of the firm's other lawyers, Remco Hendrikse, Ken Leppert and Wendi Okun, all previously practiced in-house for the same multinational technology company. Ragen Swan associate Jake Ragen also joins Shook.

"It's a great move for our clients. Our synergy with Shook means together we can provide pragmatic, results-oriented advice that helps our clients to move toward their business objectives," said Ragen. "Time is often a key factor when dealing with technology companies, and we believe that the vast resources Shook can bring to bear will enable us to continue to be highly responsive to our clients."

"Technology companies have unique challenges in that their key assets are typically intangible. It's complex and evolving work," said Swan. "We wouldn't partner with just any firm, but we found Shook complementary to our needs to best serve clients on the cutting edge of technology."

Ragen and Swan bring decades of combined legal experience. Both practiced before at large firms, and Ragen practiced in-house while Swan spent time at a small firm, until they eventually joined forces at Ragen Swan (which Ragen founded). They both have represented small and large companies, including Fortune 50 technology companies in IP and technology transactions. Ragen earned her law degree from the University of Chicago. The Puget Sound Business Journal named her, "A Woman of Influence." Swan earned his law degree from University of Washington Law School. He previously served as president of the Federal Bar Association of the Western District of Washington and was a Ninth Circuit Lawyer Representative.

Shook's Seattle expansion follows the opening of a New York office in 2021, which allows the firm to serve its health, science and technology clients from 16 distinct markets. Shook's Intellectual Property Practice is led by Trent Webb and Michael Gross.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 16 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

Related Links

shb.com

