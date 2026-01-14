Shoot 360 Closes Out 2025 With Record Growth, New Market Expansion and High-Impact Partnerships

Tech-Powered Basketball Training Franchise Debuts 13 New Locations In 2025, Expands into Eight Key Markets

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, announced a strong year of growth in 2025, driven by expansion into new markets and strategic partnerships that expanded access to their immersive, data-driven training experiences. The brand opened 13 new locations during the year and closed 2025 with 12 additional locations in development, bringing its global footprint to 60 locations worldwide.

Brooklyn Basketball Training Center became the first youth basketball training facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology

Shoot 360 entered eight new markets in 2025, expanding to Des Moines, IA; Kansas City, KS; Frederick, MD; Reno, NV; New York, NY; and Phoenix, AZ. In Canada, the brand launched in Calgary, AB, and Toronto, ON, bringing the experience to more athletes, families, and communities across North America.

In the year ahead, Shoot 360 will prioritize deeper programming and continued investment in several of its strongest U.S. regions, including Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the Bay Area, in addition to global growth through Shoot 360 Asia and Shoot 360 Europe. The brand was recently ranked No. 343 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

"Shoot 360 was built to help athletes get better, faster, and stay connected to the game through measurable development," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "This year, we accelerated that mission by expanding our footprint and elevating the athlete experience, in turn furthering the future of basketball."

Notable 2025 Partnerships Deepen Community Impact

Shoot 360 x Ballislife League

Shoot 360 and Ballislife launched the Shoot 360 x Ballislife League, a global, skill-based shooting competition that combines online connectivity with in-facility play, featuring a $20,000 total prize pool.

As a powerful voice in basketball culture, Ballislife helped amplify the league and the athletes competing in it through its platform, connecting local players and communities to the broader basketball conversation and spotlighting skill in a new, measurable way. The inaugural season of the Shoot 360 X Ballislife League hosted 189 competitors, including eight retired NBA of WNBA players.

Brooklyn Basketball Training Center

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment's (BSE) Brooklyn Basketball Training Center became the first youth basketball training facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology, bringing immersive, data-driven training to a major youth basketball hub in downtown Brooklyn. The facility, operated by the BSE's flagship youth basketball program Brooklyn Basketball – affiliated with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty – aims to ignite passion, build skills and empower young athletes while making the game more accessible than ever.

US Sports Camps (Nike Basketball Camps)

Shoot 360 partnered with US Sports Camps, the nation's largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, to launch Nike Basketball Camps with Shoot 360 at select locations nationwide, with additional expansion planned throughout 2026. The camps combine expert coaching with cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven analytics, interactive drills, and live gameplay.

U.S. Center for SafeSport

Shoot 360 launched an initiative providing all franchisees and staff access to comprehensive training courses created by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, supporting athlete well-being and reinforcing the brand's commitment to a safe and positive training environment. Through this initiative, Shoot 360 continues its mission to redefine basketball training through innovation, both in technology and in the values that shape the next generation of players.

"2025 proved what we've believed all along: athletes and families want development that's measurable, motivating and fun," said Jason Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Shoot 360. "As we look ahead, we're focused on scaling with intention by supporting operators, building deeper programming in key markets, and continuing to raise the bar for what modern basketball training can be."

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. With 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com.

