Shop for Gifts Like a Pro: The Toy Insider™ Experts Deliver Must-Know Tips to Score Hot Holiday Toys & Great Bargains

Visit local and discount stores, tap into Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and beware of third-party resellers to snag and save on must-haves including Ms. Rachel, Bluey and LEGO items

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the year's busiest holiday shopping days fast approaching and a shorter window between Black Friday and Christmas Day, experts at The Toy Insider – the toy industry's most influential organization and the No. 1 toy resource for parents and gift-givers – share their top tips to secure the best gifts for kids this holiday season.

The Toy Insider shared its expert tips to secure the hottest toys topping kids’ wish lists, just in time for the busiest holiday shopping days of the year.

To help shoppers score the best bargains on hot toys, games and gifts around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, The Toy Insider also gathered the top deals from vetted toymakers, including Basic Fun!, Fat Brain Toys, MGA Entertainment, Hasbro, Mattel, Moose Toys, Spin Master, Just Play, The Pokémon Company Int'l, Melissa & Doug, Bandai, LEGO, Crayola and more, with direct links to purchase at trusted toy retailers for easy shopping.

"Given the unusually shorter time constraints, lingering pressures of inflation and rise of counterfeit toys and misleading online listings, it's more important than ever to do your due diligence to land those hot picks in time without the risk of overspending," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Toy Insider. "With expert shopping guidance from us playtime pros, you'll shop with confidence, save time and money, and find joy in gift-giving — all while finding the perfect toys for every kid on your list!"

The Toy Insider's 2024 Holiday Toy Shopping Tips

Make a game plan : There is ONE LESS week to shop for gifts this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so make sure you've got a plan to snag the hottest toys of the year — and don't wait until the last minute. Keep track of your spending to avoid last-minute panic-buying.



: There is week to shop for gifts this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so make sure you've got a plan to snag the hottest toys of the year — and don't wait until the last minute. Keep track of your spending to avoid last-minute panic-buying. Utilize wish list capabilities: You can make sharable, shoppable wish lists at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. Encourage friends and family to use these tools to make sure you get and give winning gifts! You can also use The Toy Insider's Perfect Present Wizard to find the best toys for every child on your holiday shopping list.



You can make sharable, shoppable wish lists at retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart. Encourage friends and family to use these tools to make sure you get and give winning gifts! You can also use to find the best toys for every child on your holiday shopping list. Shop in-store, and shop often : Head to your favorite retailers in person. Waiting in a long checkout line is a small price to pay for finding this year's hottest toys! Visit multiple locations or the same store often, as toy inventory and restocking patterns vary from store to store. Plus, you get to leave with your toys that very same day without worrying about shipping delays!



: Head to your favorite retailers in person. Waiting in a long checkout line is a small price to pay for finding this year's hottest toys! Visit multiple locations or the same store often, as toy inventory and restocking patterns vary from store to store. Plus, you get to leave with your toys that very same day without worrying about shipping delays! Check specialty and value stores : Local, small-business retailers that placed orders with toymakers early in the year will be well-stocked with toys – plus you'll support a local business with your purchase. Local toy stores often carry the hot toys you're looking for, and the staff knows so much about toys that they can help you find home-run gifts for any kid. And if you're really looking for a bargain, don't forget to check out value chains like Marshall's , Ross, Burlington and TJ Maxx – they often have overstocked toys from top toymakers at deep discounts.



: Local, small-business retailers that placed orders with toymakers early in the year will be well-stocked with toys – plus you'll support a local business with your purchase. Local toy stores often carry the hot toys you're looking for, and the staff knows so much about toys that they can help you find home-run gifts for any kid. And if you're really looking for a bargain, don't forget to check out value chains like , Ross, and TJ Maxx – they often have overstocked toys from top toymakers at deep discounts. Buy toys made by trusted brands, and be wary of third-party resellers : Use the Toy Insider's Holiday Gift Guide to ensure you're buying toys from reputable companies, or turn to brand names you already know and love. Avoid knock-off or counterfeit items, as they're not properly safety-tested and may be of lower quality. When shopping online, always choose items that are "shipped from and sold by" the retailer to ensure you're getting legitimate products.



: Use the Toy Insider's to ensure you're buying toys from reputable companies, or turn to brand names you already know and love. Avoid knock-off or counterfeit items, as they're not properly safety-tested and may be of lower quality. When shopping online, always choose items that are "shipped from and sold by" the retailer to ensure you're getting legitimate products. Don't forget the batteries!: Batteries are one of the most forgotten items when holiday shopping – and they could be the difference between holiday magic and holiday meltdowns. Make sure your toys are ready to go as soon as they're opened. Energizer is the official battery partner of The Toy Insider, and shoppers can find links to the exact batteries they need for each product page in our Holiday Gift Guide !

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about kids' toys, tech and entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit www.thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Tran

LKPR, Inc.

[email protected]

973-885-0056 (mobile)

SOURCE The Toy Insider