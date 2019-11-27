Shop your way into the holidays with Regal's Cyber Monday Offer

"Movies are a great holiday escape for the entire family. We designed this exceptional offer so our moviegoers can give and receive," said Robbie Arrington, Regal's Vice President of Corporate Box Office. "At Regal, we strive to be the best place to watch a movie by providing loyal moviegoers with remarkable deals and exemplary customer service."

For every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $15 concessions promo eCard redeemable for movie treats, excluding alcohol, while supplies last. Regal eCards have no expiration date. The concessions promo eCards are valid January 1 through February 28, 2020. This offer may not be combined with any other discounts, coupons or offers. Click here for more information.

The best place to watch a movie just got better with Regal Unlimited! Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies as they want, whenever and wherever they want. The Regal Unlimited subscription pass is exclusively available on the Regal mobile app where moviegoers can choose from three different plans based on theatre location, starting at only $18 a month. There are no blackout dates and subscribers can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. Subscribers also receive a 10% discount on all food and non-alcoholic drink purchases along with automatic membership to the Regal Crown Club.

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,206 screens in 548 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 21, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

