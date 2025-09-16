ShopADoc® Launches First-Ever National Reverse Auction Platform for Dental Services

New online marketplace empowers seekers of dental services to control costs and provider options in all 50 states

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShopADoc today announced the nationwide launch of its ground breaking web application, introducing a reverse auction model that allows seekers of dental services across all 50 states to define their price, set travel preferences, and receive competitive bids from dental providers.

Unlike directories or referral services, ShopADoc operates as a weekly auction platform.

Seekers of service pay a nominal fee to register their auction, which runs Monday through Thursday each week, with a registration deadline of 8:00 a.m. PT Mondays. Once an auction begins, seekers can monitor activity in real time and adjust two key variables:

Ask Fee — the amount the seeker is willing to pay for a specific dental procedure.





— the amount the seeker is willing to pay for a specific dental procedure. Travel Distance — the maximum miles the seeker is willing to travel from their registered address.

This structure gives seekers greater transparency and control, while creating a competitive environment where providers can respond directly to demand.

"We built ShopADoc to shift the power dynamic in dental care," said Jeff Molloy, founder and CEO of ShopADoc. "Instead of patients facing unpredictable costs, seekers of service can set their price expectations up front and let providers compete for their business."

Dental practices benefit by gaining access to motivated seekers who are actively pursuing care. By participating in auctions, providers can expand their reach, fill open appointment slots, and better match their services to community needs.

"Dentists want efficient ways to connect with people who need care, and seekers want clarity around costs and convenience," Jeff Molloy added. "ShopADoc creates a fair marketplace where both sides win."

Availability

ShopADoc is now live nationwide. Seekers of service may register auctions directly at www.ShopADoc.com

About ShopADoc

ShopADoc is the nation's first reverse auction platform for dental services. By allowing seekers of service to define cost and travel preferences and enabling providers to respond competitively, ShopADoc brings a new level of transparency, choice, and control to the dental marketplace.

