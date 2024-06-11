Shopify Merchants Gain New Way to Strengthen Customer Connections with Sendbird AI Chatbot Integration

Powered by OpenAI's latest Large Language Model, Sendbird's AI chatbot enables 4.6 million Shopify merchants to use web chat to increase loyalty and transactions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendbird Inc., the modern communications API platform trusted by the world's largest apps, today announced Sendbird's new AI chatbot for Shopify. Powered by OpenAI's latest large language model (LLM) GPT-4o and now available in the Shopify App Store , Sendbird's no-code AI chatbot seamlessly connects to merchant store data via Shopify's APIs, automatically adding to its knowledge base for answering frequently asked questions, making product recommendations, and providing support contact information–boosting overall customer satisfaction and transactions.

Merchants can easily customize and test their AI chatbot before deploying it on their Shopify web store. Once in place, the Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify can immediately help convert casual site visitors into customers using the latest innovation in AI to provide more accurate and personalized answers effortlessly.

"The impact AI will have on the future of e-commerce and consumer purchasing habits is unquestionable," said John S. Kim, Sendbird's CEO and co-founder. "Our goal with the new AI chatbot for Shopify is to level the playing field so that all merchants, regardless of technical expertise, can compete for customers using the latest LLM technology – and with no-code integration and automated AI chatbot training on store data."

Seamless Integration with Shopify Store Data

The Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify connects directly to store data, including product listings, business information, delivery times, return policies, store hours, contact details, shipping options, and payment methods. As a result, the AI chatbot can answer most customer FAQs and make more personalized product recommendations to shoppers, increasing sales conversion. For customers who prefer a more human touch, the bot can quickly connect them to human agents for further assistance. The Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify is ideal for boosting productivity while building long-term brand loyalty.

"The future of e-commerce will evolve as retrieval augmentation generation (RAG) gets smarter, faster, and better aligned with individual businesses and shoppers' expectations," said Shailesh Nalawadi, Sendbird's Head of Product. "Sendbird's AI chatbot for Shopify allows smaller merchants to access the RAG benefits of cutting-edge AI without requiring the necessary in-house technical expertise."

Today's news builds on Sendbird's recent customer momentum, reaching 6 billion end users on the platform. For more information about the Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify or Sendbird's all-in-one Communications API platform, please visit: https://sendbird.com/products .

About Sendbird, Inc.

Based in San Mateo, Calif., Sendbird, Inc. is trusted by 4000 of the world's most popular apps—including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—to power messages between businesses and 320 million people every month, to build relationships, and to get things done.

With 6 billion end users, the company offers an award-winning communication platform on which modern messaging experiences are built. It unlocks the potential of unified customer communications across omnichannel messaging, in-app chat, audio, video, and AI. Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, Softbank, Tiger Global Management, Y Combinator, and other investors.

