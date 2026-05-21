Shoplazza Wins TikTok Partner Innovation Award for Commerce Marketing Technology

Recognition highlights Shoplazza's work in helping merchants connect storefronts, product data, and marketing execution across TikTok and independent commerce channels

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global AI-native commerce operating system for brands and merchants, has been named the commerce winner in TikTok's 2026 Partner Innovation Awards under the Innovation in Marketing Technology category.

Presented at the first-ever TikTok Partner Summit in New York on May 14, the TikTok Partner Innovation Awards recognize standout partners that help bring TikTok's newest products, tools, and innovations to life for advertisers. This year's winners were recognized for exceptional results, impactful solutions, ecosystem contribution, and partner leadership.

Shoplazza was selected as the sole global winner in the commerce track of Innovation in Marketing Technology. The category highlights partners building integrations, automation, workflow tools, and commerce solutions that help reduce friction and improve performance. Other winners in Innovation in Marketing Technology included Smartly for media buying, Zapier for lead generation, and Respond.io for messaging.

For Shoplazza, the recognition reflects its ongoing work to connect modern commerce infrastructure with the platforms where consumers increasingly discover and engage with brands. As product discovery, creator content, short-form video, live commerce, and paid media become more closely linked, merchants need systems that can turn content-driven interest into measurable business outcomes.

Shoplazza helps merchants connect their online stores with TikTok more efficiently through built-in TikTok Business capabilities, including product catalog sync, TikTok Pixel installation, and Events API activation. These tools help reduce the technical barriers of multi-platform commerce while supporting stronger event tracking, data feedback, and campaign optimization.

"TikTok is reshaping how consumers discover products and understand brands," said Chao Xu, Director at Shoplazza. "For merchants, the opportunity is no longer just about reaching more people. It is about turning attention into trackable, optimizable, and sustainable growth. Shoplazza will continue to deepen its collaboration with the TikTok ecosystem and help brands create stronger connections between content discovery, storefront conversion, and long-term customer relationships."

Shoplazza supports merchants across the full commerce lifecycle, from store building and product management to payments, fulfillment, marketing, and data operations. In 2026, the company has continued to advance its AI-native commerce operating system with a growing suite of AI agents, including AI Store Builder, LazzaStudio, AdValet, and Athena. Together, these agents help merchants accelerate store creation, generate brand-consistent visual content, simplify advertising workflows, and manage backend operations through more direct, conversational execution.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments, and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable, long-term growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza