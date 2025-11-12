SHOPLINE and Entrepreneur Ventures Drive Ongoing Success with the Consumer Labs Fund

With a growing portfolio of standout consumer brands, the fund continues to fuel innovation and aims to back at least 50 more in the year ahead.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced the continued momentum of the Entrepreneur Ventures Consumer Labs Fund, an investment initiative designed to accelerate the next generation of CPG, wellness, and lifestyle brands, in partnership with Entrepreneur Ventures. The fund – powered by Entrepreneur Ventures' media expertise and SHOPLINE's commerce technology – has been actively supporting emerging consumer brands through strategic capital, infrastructure, and storytelling. By connecting global commerce technology with media-driven VC support, SHOPLINE and Entrepreneur Ventures are creating a next-generation ecosystem for early-stage founders to scale smarter and achieve breakout success.

SHOPLINE x Entrepreneur Ventures

The Entrepreneur Ventures Consumer Labs Fund represents an ongoing investment effort showcasing the success and momentum of its growing portfolio. From food rebels reinventing healthy snacking and hydration, to wellness makers reimagining recovery, to creators putting style and culture front and center, these brands aren't waiting for permission to disrupt.

Brands supported by the Fund include:

Food & Beverage

Dirty Dills – Boldly flavored pickles redefining snacking and specialty foods.

– Boldly flavored pickles redefining snacking and specialty foods. Snazzy – Functional beverages crafted for focus, energy, and lifestyle enhancement.

– Functional beverages crafted for focus, energy, and lifestyle enhancement. ōku Conscious Energy Gummy Snack – Plant-based, functional gummies delivering clean energy.

– Plant-based, functional gummies delivering clean energy. Pricklee – A cactus water beverage brand bringing natural hydration to consumers.

– A cactus water beverage brand bringing natural hydration to consumers. YATÉ – Sparkling yerba mate beverages delivering smooth, sustained energy from natural caffeine and antioxidants.

– Sparkling yerba mate beverages delivering smooth, sustained energy from natural caffeine and antioxidants. Drink Mimosa – Ready-to-sip sparkling mimosas blending real juice and bubbly for a refreshing anytime celebration.

Health & Wellness

Elos Thermal – Wellness-forward thermal therapy products for modern recovery.

– Wellness-forward thermal therapy products for modern recovery. RemoBrush – Innovative toothbrush technology for healthier, smarter oral care.

– Innovative toothbrush technology for healthier, smarter oral care. Miss Commando – Minimal-ingredient skincare essentials crafted with clean, active botanicals for healthy, confident skin.

– Minimal-ingredient skincare essentials crafted with clean, active botanicals for healthy, confident skin. Commando Outdoor – Chemical-free, high-performance skincare engineered to protect military, first responders, and active men everywhere.

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ales Grey – A purpose-driven footwear brand redefining modern style with sustainable materials and conscious design.

– A purpose-driven footwear brand redefining modern style with sustainable materials and conscious design. AmorSui – Sustainable, stylish medical apparel designed for safety and empowerment.

– Sustainable, stylish medical apparel designed for safety and empowerment. Culture Kicks – Sneakers and streetwear that fuse cultural expression with limited-edition style.

SHOPLINE offers merchants a fully integrated, all-in-one commerce platform—combining online, offline, and social selling, analytics, and payment solutions in a single, easy-to-use system. With advanced social commerce tools, seamless POS integration, and robust customization, SHOPLINE empowers brands of any size to launch, scale, and engage customers globally—future-proofing growth at every stage.

"We're committed to removing barriers for founders—offering not just world-class technology but a true partnership with Entrepreneur Ventures, who bring hands-on mentorship, capital, and deep CPG expertise," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "Together, we unite comprehensive commerce tools, global reach, and practical operating support so brands can scale faster, smarter, and with the confidence that comes from best-in-class guidance."

"At Entrepreneur Ventures, we believe the next wave of breakout brands needs more than capital—they need partners with global scale and real expertise," said Jonathan Hung, Managing Partner of Entrepreneur Ventures. "That's why teaming up with SHOPLINE is essential: their international footprint, integrated best-in-class technology, and social commerce and marketing power help founders move faster and scale smarter."

Looking ahead, the Entrepreneur Ventures Consumer Labs Fund intends to continue seeking out additional strategic investments over the next 12 months, with a goal of funding at least 50 high-potential consumer brands.

To learn more about the Entrepreneur Ventures Consumer Labs Fund, visit https://entrepreneur.vc/ev-consumer-labs/

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider empowering retailers to sell, market, and operate their businesses on a unified commerce platform. SHOPLINE supports over 600,000 merchants worldwide with comprehensive solutions spanning e-commerce, social commerce, point-of-sale, and CRM. With an open platform architecture and thriving partner ecosystem, SHOPLINE delivers innovative technology and expert support so brands can build successful, differentiated commerce businesses in any market.

About Entrepreneur Ventures

Entrepreneur Ventures is a pre-seed venture capital fund launched by Entrepreneur Media, the publisher of Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com. Entrepreneur Ventures invests $25,000–$100,000 in up to 200 high-potential startups across CPG, consumer tech, and frontier technology. Uniquely integrated with Entrepreneur Media's platform, the fund provides portfolio companies unrivaled access to a large entrepreneurial audience, media visibility, and a collaborative angel network—amplifying brand presence and supporting growth beyond capital alone.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Scarpaci

[email protected]

SOURCE SHOPLINE