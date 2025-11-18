SHOPLINE Partners with Flex to Enable HSA/FSA Payments for Merchants, Unlocking $150 Billion U.S. Consumer Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced a new integration with Flex, the leading HSA/FSA payments platform. Through this partnership, SHOPLINE merchants can now accept HSA and FSA cards directly at checkout, unlocking access to a $150 billion U.S. consumer market for health, wellness, fitness, and sleep products.

Expanding Access to U.S. Health and Wellness Spending

SHOPLINE x Flex

The integration makes Flex SHOPLINE's exclusive HSA/FSA payment provider, available to all SHOPLINE merchants selling to eligible U.S. consumers. This partnership opens new opportunities for merchants to reach millions of customers eager to spend pre-tax dollars on health-related purchases online.

"At SHOPLINE, our mission is to empower brands to accelerate growth with the tools they need to meet customers where they are," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "By partnering with Flex, we're helping merchants tap into a powerful, fast-growing segment of U.S. spending—giving them frictionless access to millions of consumers who want to invest in their health and wellness using pre-tax dollars."

Driving Growth and Conversion for Merchants

For merchants, the new integration means more than just added payment flexibility—it's a conversion driver. HSA/FSA-eligible merchants typically see double-digit lifts in conversion rates and average order value when offering Flex payments.

With Flex, eligible products are automatically identified, ensuring consumers can confidently use their HSA or FSA funds at checkout—just like any other card. Merchants can activate Flex within minutes from the SHOPLINE App Store, with no developer work required.

"Flex is redefining how consumers use their health benefits, and this partnership brings that innovation to thousands of merchants," said Sam O'Keefe, CEO & Co-Founder of Flex. "Together with SHOPLINE, we're removing barriers to HSA/FSA acceptance and enabling brands to participate in a $150 billion market that was once hard to reach."

By removing payment complexity and compliance hurdles, SHOPLINE and Flex are helping brands expand faster and reach new customers in one of the world's largest health and wellness economies.

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn't have to.

Learn more at www.withflex.com

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2,000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SHOPLINE