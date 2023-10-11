Shopoff Realty Investments Promotes Jo Merriman to Executive Vice President, Operations and Investment Services

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Jo Merriman has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, operations and investment services. Ms. Merriman joined Shopoff in 2021 and previously held the role of senior vice president, operations and investment services.

"Jo has become an integral part of the Shopoff team, elevating our investment services department over the past two years since joining the firm," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "She has also taken on an active role overseeing operations for the firm and has been pivotal in implementing new processes and procedures that further refine and streamline our internal processes and productivity. This new role is well deserved, and we are pleased to have Jo join our executive leadership team."

As a key member of the executive team, Ms. Merriman plays an essential role in ensuring the company's sustained operational efficiency and financial strength. Her responsibilities encompass the oversight of the company's day-to-day operations, including financial reporting, human resources, IT, marketing, asset management, compliance, and investment services. She will also lead and guide the strategic planning process for the company. This entails collaborating with senior leadership to establish and achieve company objectives and goals, providing the leadership, management, and vision necessary to ensure the company maintains effective operational controls, a proficient workforce, and the appropriate systems to nurture ongoing company growth.

Additionally, she is responsible for overseeing Shopoff Securities, Inc., the firm's securities division. This role involves managing investor communications and spearheading the creation of offering materials instrumental in the company's capital-raising efforts across the broker-dealer and RIA platforms.

"Earning the confidence of the executive team over the past two years, I am pleased to be able to advance into this new role and continue to shape and refine the operations and efficiencies of the firm," explained Jo Merriman, executive vice president, operations and investment services at Shopoff Realty Investments. "The Shopoff team is an intelligent and versatile group of professionals, and it is a pleasure to work with such a dynamic team in this ever-evolving business and market. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead in this new role, over the coming years."

Prior to Shopoff, she served as vice president of finance and investor reporting at IHP Capital from 2017 to 2021, where she managed institutional investor reporting, forecasting, asset valuations, and compliance reporting. With a robust history in the real estate and investment space, Ms. Merriman also served as investment manager at Redwood-Kairos Real Estate Partners and started her career at Bluestone Communities, a boutique real estate development firm, where she held various positions for more than 13 years.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 31-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets, and development projects. The 31-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners, and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such an offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

