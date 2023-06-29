Shopoff Realty Investments' The Block on Elliot Industrial Project Secures Unanimous City Council Approval

News provided by

Shopoff Realty Investments

29 Jun, 2023, 13:19 ET

MESA, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff") announced today it has secured unanimous approval from the Mesa City Council for 'The Block on Elliot', a 270-acre industrial mixed-use development project. Located just north of the Loop 202 freeway interchange at E. Elliott and S. Sossaman Road, the former dairy farm property was purchased by Shopoff in September 2022. Approvals include a zone change, a development agreement, and annexation of the property into the City of Mesa.

"The greater Phoenix market has transformed dramatically over the last few years, becoming a prime location for industrial tenants," explained Shopoff President and CEO William Shopoff. "The Block on Elliot was designed to attract high-profile users who have moved into the area at increasing rates, and we anticipate this development becoming the premier manufacturing, technology, and employment center for the City of Mesa."

Shopoff is currently exploring various development opportunities for the project, with potential plans including 12 to 15 buildings, with up to 4.1 million leasable square feet, and an average building size of 500,000 square feet.

Shopoff added, "The Phoenix market currently has more than 15 million square feet of industrial product under construction, and 55% of what has already been delivered is pre-leased (as of Q1 2023). With this high level of demand, we anticipate this high-quality project will be absorbed into the market quickly."

The property is well positioned for manufacturing use, located approximately one mile from the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and within Loop 202, which connects the East and West Phoenix Valley and provides ease of transportation across the Phoenix metro.

CBRE brokers Jackie Orcutt, Kevin Cosca, Pete Wentis, Jonathan Teeter and Alex Wentis represent the property on behalf of Shopoff.

Jackie Orcutt, senior vice president at CBRE, "At the end of the first quarter, less than one million square feet of industrial space was available in the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport area, and we're currently seeing tenant needs that exceed 23 million square feet. With that demand, we anticipate this newly entitled project to generate a high level of interest from the manufacturing, high-tech, and aerospace users who have flooded this market."

The Block on Elliot will be a premiere master development in the north Phoenix-Mesa Gateway submarket. The development features state of the art manufacturing facilities on a large scale, as well as amenities to accommodate shared office/conference rooms for tenants, as well as fast casual dining options for businesses who locate within the project.

About Shopoff Realty Investments
Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 31-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties, the entitlement of land assets and development projects. The 31-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures
This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 18565 Jamboree Road, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92612, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Contact:
Jill Swartz
Spotlight Marketing Communications
949.427.1389
[email protected]

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

Also from this source

Bill Shopoff Receives 2023 Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award

Shopoff Acquires Bay Area Former Nordstrom Building Located at Stoneridge Mall Totaling 8.37 Acres

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.