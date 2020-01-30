Shore Bancshares Reports 2019 Results

News provided by

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Jan 30, 2020, 16:15 ET

EASTON, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported income from continuing operations of $4.014 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to income from continuing operations of $4.214 million or $0.33 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, and income from continuing operations of $3.853 million or $0.30 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, which excludes the results of operations and sale of its retail insurance business, Avon Dixon, LLC ("Avon") on December 31, 2018 for net proceeds of $25.2 million and a net gain after tax of $8.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share.  The Company reported income from continuing operations of $16.284 million or $1.28 per diluted common share for fiscal year 2019, compared to income from continuing operations of $15.763 million or $1.24 per diluted common share for fiscal year 2018, which excludes the results of operations and sale of Avon which totaled $9.234 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share.

When comparing income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019, net income decreased $200 thousand due to an increase in noninterest expenses of $461 thousand, partially offset by increases in net interest income of $84 thousand and noninterest income of $165 thousand.  When comparing income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018, the improved results were due to an increase in noninterest income of $582 thousand, coupled with a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $260 thousand, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses of $629 thousand.

"2019 was a great year for deposit growth and despite a flat yield curve for most of the year, revenues remained strong." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We experienced deposit growth of nearly 11% in 2019 allowing us to reduce our alternative funding levels. During the year we increased our dividend by 31% and instituted a stock repurchase program through which we acquired 278,700 shares of our common stock. In addition, we hired new lending teams to reach untapped markets. We head into 2020 with a very positive outlook and a strategic focus for growth as we remain committed to providing excellent customer service and maximizing shareholder value." 

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.559 billion at December 31, 2019, a $76.2 million, or 5.1%, increase when compared to $1.483 billion at December 31, 2018.  The increase was primarily due to total deposits increasing $129.0 million or 10.6%.  The significant growth in deposits funded increases in loans of $53.3 million, or 4.5%, interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $25.6 million, or 50.2%, and other assets of $22.9 million, or 129.5%, which includes the purchase of approximately $26.5 million of bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") during 2019.  In addition, the increase in deposits allowed the Company to decrease its short-term borrowings by $59.6 million, or 98.0%.  

Total deposits increased $129.0 million, or 10.6%, when compared to December 31, 2018.  The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of increases in interest-bearing checking deposits of $62.4 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $26.2 million, time deposits greater than $100 thousand of $29.7 million, savings and money market accounts of $24.0 million and other time deposits of $8.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $22.1 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $9.6 million, or 5.2%, when compared to the end of 2018. At December 31, 2019, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 12.37% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 11.24%.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The primary reason for the increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2019 was due to the decrease in the average balance in short-term borrowings of $15.8 million, or 89.3%, which resulted in a reduction to interest expense of $111 thousand. Net interest income increased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increases in the average balances on loans of $56.9 million, or 4.8% and interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $53.4 million, or 294.1%, resulting in $591 thousand and $192 thousand of additional interest income, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the average balance in taxable investment securities of $32.2 million, or 18.1%, resulting in a decrease of $512 thousand in interest income.  When comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 on the liability side of the balance sheet, the average balance on interest-bearing deposits increased $107.4 million, or 12.5%, adding $710 thousand of additional interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance on short-term borrowings of $70.6 million, or 97.4%, decreasing interest expense by $480 thousand. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.47% from 3.52% in the third quarter of 2019 and down from 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses was $200 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019.  The comparable amounts were $200 thousand and $460 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The provision for credit losses remained unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 due to stagnant growth within the loan portfolio during such periods.  The decrease in the provision for credit losses from the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to a reduction in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $131 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, $67 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 and $445 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.02% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.84% at December 31, 2019, slightly lower than the 0.85% at September 30, 2019 and lower than the 0.87% at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets were $12.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.0%, when compared to September 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $1.9 million, or 15.5%. Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") decreased $87 thousand, or 1.1%, over the same time period. When comparing December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2018, nonperforming assets decreased $6.0 million, or 33.4%, and accruing TDRs decreased $1.2 million, or 13.4%. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to diligent workout efforts by the Company to reduce nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned properties. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets was 1.25%, 1.34% and 1.80% at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.  In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at December 31, 2019 was 0.60%, compared to 0.61% at September 30, 2019 and 0.72% at December 31, 2018.

Total noninterest income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $165 thousand, or 6.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $582 thousand, or 27.6%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of additional BOLI income earned in the fourth quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to additional income from BOLI purchased during 2019, higher loan and bank service fees and the life insurance proceeds.

Total noninterest expense from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $461 thousand, or 4.9%, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $629 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.  The increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019 was the result of higher employee benefits due to an increase in medical claims from the Company's self-funded insurance program and an increase in salaries and wages due to accrued bonus and incentive payouts. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses, net of $134 thousand and lower FDIC insurance premiums of $42 thousand. The increase in noninterest expenses from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in employee benefits from higher medical claims, the addition of supplemental executive retirement plans ("SERPs") during 2019 and data processing, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums, amortization of intangible assets and other real estate owned expenses.

Review of 2019 Financial Results
Net interest income for 2019 was $50.1 million, a decrease of $504 thousand, or 1.0%, when compared to 2018.  The decrease was the direct result of an increase in interest expense $4.4 million, or 82.8%, and a decrease in taxable investment securities of $707 thousand, or 16.5%, which were partially offset by increases in interest and fees on loans of $4.1 million, or 7.9%, interest on deposits with other banks of $508 thousand, or 177.6%, and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $1.2 million, or 70.6%. The average balance on loans increased $73.2 million, or 6.3%, and the yield on these loans increased 7bps when comparing the periods.  This increase in volume and yields on loans was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $64.0 million, or 7.5%, with an associated increase in rates paid on these deposits of 54bps. This resulted in a net interest margin of 3.54% for 2019 compared to 3.74% for 2018.

The provision for credit losses for 2019 and 2018 was $700 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, while net charge-offs were $536 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively.  The decrease in provision for credit losses was the result of improved overall credit quality, lower net charge-offs and lower loan growth for 2019 compared to 2018.  The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04% for 2019 and 0.10% for 2018.

Total noninterest income from continuing operations for 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 11.2%, when compared to 2018. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of increases in BOLI income and higher loan and bank service fees.

Total noninterest expense from continuing operations for 2019 increased $726 thousand, or 2.0%, when compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in noninterest expenses were primarily due to higher employee benefits of $1.3 million, data processing of $459 thousand, legal and professional fees of $242 thousand and other noninterest expenses of $265 thousand, partially offset by decreases in salaries and wages of $1.1 million, amortization of intangible assets of $261 thousand and FDIC insurance premiums of $427 thousand.

Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank.  Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2019

2018

 Change

2019

2018

 Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
















Net interest income

$

12,764

$

12,726

0.3

%

$

50,131

$

50,635

(1.0)

%

Provision for credit losses

200

460

(56.5)

700

1,674

(58.2)

Noninterest income

2,694

2,112

27.6

10,020

9,013

11.2

Noninterest expense

9,845

9,216

6.8

37,557

36,831

2.0

Income from continuing operations before
income taxes

5,413

5,162

4.9

21,894

21,143

3.6

Income tax expense



1,399

1,309

6.9

5,610

5,380

4.3

Income from continuing operations 


$

4,014

$

3,853

4.2

$

16,284

$

15,763

3.3


















(Loss) Income from discontinued operations
before income taxes



104

(100.0)

(113)

1,421

(108.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



12,736

(100.0)



12,736

(100.0)

Income tax expense (benefit)



4,599

(100.0)

(27)

4,923

(100.5)

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations 





8,241

(100.0)

(86)

9,234

(100.9)

Net income

$

4,014

$

12,094

(66.8)

$

16,198

$

24,997

(35.2)


















From Continuing Operations:
















Return on average assets



1.03

%

1.04

%

(1)

bp

1.09

%

1.10

%

(1)

bp

Return on average equity



8.24

8.83

(59)

8.56

9.34

(78)

Return on average tangible equity (1)

9.43

11.34

(191)

9.84

12.00

(216)

Net interest margin

3.47

3.58

(11)

3.54

3.74

(20)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



63.69

62.11

158

62.44

61.75

69

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.58

60.18

240

61.27

60.18

109


















PER SHARE DATA
















Basic net income per common share
















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.30

6.7

%

$

1.28

$

1.24

3.2

%

(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations



0.65

(100.0)

(0.01)

0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.95

(66.3)

$

1.27

$

1.96

(35.2)

Diluted net income per common share
















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.30

6.7

$

1.28

$

1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations



0.65

(100.0)

(0.01)

0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.95

(66.3)

$

1.27

$

1.96

(35.2)


















Dividends paid per common share

$

0.12

$

0.09

33.3

$

0.42

$

0.32

31.3

Book value per common share at period
end

15.42

14.37

7.3








Tangible book value per common share at
period end (1)

13.84

12.77

8.4








Market value at period end

17.36

14.54

19.4








Market range:
















High

17.90

18.32

(2.3)

17.90

20.09

(10.9)

Low

15.01

12.95

15.9

14.00

12.95

8.1


















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
















Loans

$

1,246,355

$

1,189,504

4.8

%

$

1,226,361

$

1,153,169

6.3

%

Investment securities

145,544

177,700

(18.1)

156,383

189,879

(17.6)

Earning assets

1,463,490

1,385,368

5.6

1,422,688

1,357,755

4.8

Assets

1,553,017

1,463,839

6.1

1,498,903

1,435,914

4.4

Deposits

1,334,047

1,197,445

11.4

1,266,302

1,180,288

7.3

Stockholders' equity

193,239

173,214

11.6

190,139

168,782

12.7

CREDIT QUALITY DATA


















Net charge-offs

$

131

$

445

(70.6)

%

$

536

$

1,112

(51.8)

%


















Nonaccrual loans


$

10,590

$

16,655

(36.4)








Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

1,326

139

854.0








Other real estate owned

74

1,222

(93.9)








Total nonperforming assets



11,990

18,016

(33.4)








Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



7,501

8,663

(13.4)








Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs


$

19,491

$

26,679

(26.9)












































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
















Period-end equity to assets

12.37

%

12.35

%

2

bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1)

11.24

11.13

11


























Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.04

0.15

(11)

0.04

%

0.10

%

(6)

bp


















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
















Period-end loans

0.84

0.87

(3)








Nonaccrual loans



99.22

62.10

3,712








Nonperforming assets



87.63

57.41

3,022








Accruing TDRs



140.07

119.39

2,068








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



53.91

38.77

1,514


























As a percent of total loans:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.85

1.39

(54)








Accruing TDRs



0.60

0.72

(12)








Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



1.45

2.12

(67)


























As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:
















Nonperforming assets

0.96

1.51

(55)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



1.56

2.23

(67)


























As a percent of total assets:
















Nonaccrual loans



0.68

1.12

(44)








Nonperforming assets



0.77

1.21

(44)








Accruing TDRs



0.48

0.58

(10)








Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



1.25

1.80

(55)








(1)  See the reconciliation table.
















Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
















December 31, 2019



December 31, 

December 31, 

compared to


2019

2018

December 31, 2018

ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$

18,465

$

16,294

13.3

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

76,506

50,931

50.2

Cash and cash equivalents

94,971

67,225

41.3










Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

122,791

154,432

(20.5)

Investment securities held to maturity



8,786

6,043

45.4

Equity securities, at fair value

1,342

1,269

5.8

Restricted securities

4,190

6,476

(35.3)










Loans

1,248,654

1,195,355

4.5

Less: allowance for credit losses

(10,507)

(10,343)

1.6

Loans, net

1,238,147

1,185,012

4.5










Premises and equipment, net

23,821

22,711

4.9

Goodwill

17,518

17,518


Other intangible assets, net

2,252

2,857

(21.2)

Other real estate owned, net

74

1,222

(93.9)

Right of use assets, net

4,771



Other assets

40,572

17,678

129.5

Assets of discontinued operations



633

(100.0)










Total assets

$

1,559,235

$

1,483,076

5.1










LIABILITIES








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

356,618

$

330,466

7.9

Interest-bearing deposits

984,716

881,875

11.7

Total deposits

1,341,334

1,212,341

10.6










Short-term borrowings

1,226

60,812

(98.0)

Long-term borrowings

15,000

15,000


Lease liabilities

4,792



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,081

8,415

(51.5)

Liabilities of discontinued operations



3,323

(100.0)

Total liabilities

1,366,433

1,299,891

5.1










COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES


















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares

125

127

(1.6)

Additional paid in capital

61,045

65,434

(6.7)

Retained earnings

131,425

120,574

9.0

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



207

(2,950)

107.0

Total stockholders' equity

192,802

183,185

5.2










Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,559,235

$

1,483,076

5.1










Period-end common shares outstanding

12,500

12,749

(2.0)

Book value per common share

$

15.42

$

14.37

7.3

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)


















For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

INTEREST INCOME
















Interest and fees on loans


$

14,043

$

13,452

4.4

%

$

55,391

$

51,332

7.9

%

Interest on investment securities:
















Taxable

827

1,339

(38.2)

3,582

4,289

(16.5)

Interest on deposits with other banks

295

103

186.4

794

286

177.6

Total interest income

15,165

14,894

1.8

59,767

55,907

6.9


















INTEREST EXPENSE
















Interest on deposits

2,287

1,577

45.0

8,726

3,531

147.1

Interest on short-term borrowings

6

486

(98.8)

481

1,636

(70.6)

Interest on long-term borrowings

108

105

2.9

429

105


Total interest expense

2,401

2,168

10.7

9,636

5,272

82.8


















NET INTEREST INCOME

12,764

12,726

0.3

50,131

50,635

(1.0)

Provision for credit losses

200

460

(56.5)

700

1,674

(58.2)


















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION


















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

12,564

12,266

2.4

49,431

48,961

1.0


















NONINTEREST INCOME
















Service charges on deposit accounts

958

1,045

(8.3)

3,910

3,879

0.8

Trust and investment fee income

382

360

6.1

1,522

1,557

(2.2)

Other noninterest income

1,354

707

91.5

4,588

3,577

28.3

Total noninterest income

2,694

2,112

27.6

10,020

9,013

11.2

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
















Salaries and wages

4,002

3,999

0.1

15,413

16,535

(6.8)

Employee benefits

1,662

797

108.5

5,283

4,001

32.0

Occupancy expense



702

649

8.2

2,758

2,622

5.2

Furniture and equipment expense

286

236

21.2

1,107

950

16.5

Data processing

989

844

17.2

3,790

3,331

13.8

Directors' fees

137

145

(5.5)

479

556

(13.8)

Amortization of intangible assets

144

269

(46.5)

605

866

(30.1)

FDIC insurance premium expense

(42)

159

(126.4)

344

771

(55.4)

Other real estate owned expenses, net

(1)

228

(100.4)

425

353

20.4

Legal and professional fees

568

603

(5.8)

2,223

1,981

12.2

Other noninterest expenses

1,398

1,287

8.6

5,130

4,865

5.4

Total noninterest expense

9,845

9,216

6.8

37,557

36,831

2.0


















Income from continuing operations before income taxes

5,413

5,162

4.9

21,894

21,143

3.6

Income tax expense



1,399

1,309

6.9

5,610

5,380

4.3


















Income from continuing operations

4,014

3,853

4.2

16,284

15,763

3.3


















(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes



104

(100.0)

(113)

1,421

(108.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



12,736

(100.0)



12,736

(100.0)

Income tax (benefit) expense



4,599

(100.0)

(27)

4,923

(100.5)


















(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



8,241

(100.0)

(86)

9,234

(100.9)


















NET INCOME


$

4,014

$

12,094

(66.8)

$

16,198

$

24,997

(35.2)


















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

12,588

12,749

(1.3)

12,725

12,739

(0.1)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

12,593

12,766

(1.4)

12,730

12,753

(0.2)


















Basic net income per common share
















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.30

6.7

$

1.28

$

1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



0.65

(100.0)

(0.01)

0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.95

(66.3)

$

1.27

$

1.96

(35.2)


















Diluted net income per common share
















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.30

6.7

$

1.28

$

1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



0.65

(100.0)

(0.01)

0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.95

(66.3)

$

1.27

$

1.96

(35.2)


















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.09

33.3

0.42

0.32

31.3

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)



















For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31, 

December 31, 


2019

2018

2019

2018


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/


balance

rate


balance

rate


balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets




















Loans (1), (2), (3)

$

1,246,355

4.48

%

$

1,189,504

4.50

%

$

1,226,361

4.53

%

$

1,153,169

4.46

%

Investment securities






















Taxable

145,544

2.27

177,700

2.46

156,383

2.29

189,879

2.26

Interest-bearing deposits

71,591

1.63

18,164

2.25

39,944

1.99

14,707

1.94

Total earning assets

1,463,490

4.12

%

1,385,368

4.20

%

1,422,688

4.21

%

1,357,755

4.13

%

Cash and due from banks

20,382



18,204



18,241



17,327


Other assets

79,586



70,858



68,399



71,110


Allowance for credit losses

(10,441)



(10,591)



(10,425)



(10,278)


Total assets

$

1,553,017


$

1,463,839


$

1,498,903


$

1,435,914














































Interest-bearing liabilities




















Demand deposits

$

284,193

0.76

%

$

218,519

0.53

%

$

252,907

0.69

%

$

215,600

0.32

%

Money market and savings deposits



397,662

0.51

378,163

0.68

389,000

0.72

378,344

0.27

Brokered deposits

8,135

2.15

22,816

2.17

16,369

2.37

14,844

2.12

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

126,411

1.85

97,023

0.94

113,017

1.63

98,331

0.67

Other time deposits

149,197

1.58

141,702

0.80

146,344

1.35

146,492

0.57

Interest-bearing deposits

965,598

0.94

858,223

0.73

917,637

0.95

853,611

0.41

Short-term borrowings

1,889

1.26

72,462

2.66

18,453

2.61

77,311

2.12

Long-term borrowings

15,000

2.86

14,348

2.89

15,000

2.86

3,616

2.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities

982,487

0.97

%

945,033

0.91

%

951,090

1.01

%

934,538

0.56

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

368,449



339,222



348,665



326,677


Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,842



6,370



9,009



5,917


Stockholders' equity

193,239



173,214



190,139



168,782


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,553,017


$

1,463,839


$

1,498,903


$

1,435,914
























Net interest spread



3.15

%


3.29

%


3.20

%


3.57

%

Net interest margin



3.47

%


3.58

%


3.54

%


3.74

%

(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of the
alternative minimum tax rate and nondeductible interest expense.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are
included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Q4 2019

Q4 2019


2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

compared to

compared to


Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



















Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$

12,808

$

12,724

$

12,334

$

12,428

$

12,756

0.7

%

0.4

%

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

44

44

41

34

30


46.7

Net interest income

12,764

12,680

12,293

12,394

12,726

0.7

0.3

Provision for credit losses

200

200

200

100

460


(56.5)

Noninterest income

2,694

2,529

2,609

2,188

2,112

6.5

27.6

Noninterest expense

9,845

9,384

8,985

9,343

9,216

4.9

6.8

Income from continuing operations
before income taxes

5,413

5,625

5,717

5,139

5,162

(3.8)

4.9

Income tax expense



1,399

1,411

1,489

1,311

1,309

(0.9)

6.9

Income from continuing operations

4,014

4,214

4,228

3,828

3,853

(4.7)

4.2





















(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations before income taxes



(10)

(4)

(99)

104

100.0

(100.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency









12,736



Income tax expense (benefit)



(2)



(25)

4,599

100.0

(100.0)

(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations 





(8)

(4)

(74)

8,241

100.0

(100.0)





















Net income

$

4,014

$

4,206

$

4,224

$

3,754

$

12,094

(4.6)

(66.8)





















From Continuing Operations:



















Return on average assets



1.03

%

1.10

%

1.16

%

1.06

%

1.04

%

(7)

bp

(1)

bp

Return on average equity



8.24

8.66

8.97

8.39

8.83

(42)

(59)

Return on average tangible equity (1)

9.43

9.90

10.31

9.72

11.34

(47)

(191)

Net interest margin

3.47

3.52

3.54

3.61

3.58

(5)

(11)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



63.69

61.70

60.29

64.07

62.11

199

158

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

62.58

60.58

59.09

62.81

60.18

200

240





















PER SHARE DATA



















Basic net income per common share



















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.30

(3.0)

%

6.7

%

(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations







(0.01)

0.65


(100.0)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.29

$

0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)

Diluted net income per common share



















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued
operations







(0.01)

0.65


(100.0)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.29

$

0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

20.0

33.3

Book value per common share at
period end

15.42

15.22

14.97

14.64

14.37

1.3

7.3

Tangible book value per common
share at period end (1)

13.84

13.66

13.40

13.06

12.77

1.3

8.4

Market value at period end

17.36

15.41

16.34

14.91

14.54

12.7

19.4

Market range:



















High

17.90

17.00

16.48

16.11

18.32

5.3

(2.3)

Low

15.01

14.90

14.84

14.00

12.95

0.7

15.9

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Loans

$

1,246,355

$

1,235,374

$

1,221,215

$

1,201,913

$

1,189,504

0.9

%

4.8

%

Investment securities

145,544

155,324

159,878

165,009

177,700

(6.3)

(18.1)

Earning assets

1,463,490

1,432,252

1,399,418

1,394,728

1,385,368

2.2

5.6

Assets

1,553,017

1,513,790

1,468,093

1,460,291

1,463,839

2.6

6.1

Deposits

1,334,047

1,280,057

1,233,951

1,215,702

1,197,445

4.2

11.4

Stockholders' equity

193,239

193,120

189,101

184,972

173,214

0.1

11.6





















CREDIT QUALITY DATA





















Net charge-offs

$

131

$

67

$

313

$

25

$

445

95.5

%

(70.6)

%





















Nonaccrual loans


$

10,590

$

12,530

$

14,592

$

15,360

$

16,655

(15.5)

(36.4)

Loans 90 days past due and still
accruing

1,326

712

439

47

139

86.2

854.0

Other real estate owned

74

74

524

979

1,222


(93.9)

Total nonperforming assets


$

11,990

$

13,316

$

15,555

$

16,386

$

18,016

(10.0)

(33.4)





















Accruing troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs)


$

7,501

$

7,588

$

7,768

$

7,828

$

8,663

(1.1)

(13.4)





















Total nonperforming assets and
accruing TDRs


$

19,491

$

20,904

$

23,323

$

24,214

$

26,679

(6.8)

(26.9)





















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Period-end equity to assets

12.37

%

12.42

%

12.85

%

12.59

%

12.35

%

(5)

bp

2

bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible
assets (1)

11.24

11.29

11.66

11.39

11.13

(5)

11





















Annualized net charge-offs to average
loans

0.04

0.02

0.10

0.01

0.15

2

(11)





















Allowance for credit losses as a percent
of:



















Period-end loans



0.84

0.85

0.83

0.86

0.87

(1)

(3)

Nonaccrual loans



99.22

83.30

70.62

67.83

62.10

1,592

3,712

Nonperforming assets



87.63

78.39

66.25

63.58

57.41

924

3,022

Accruing TDRs



140.07

137.56

132.66

133.09

119.39

251

2,068

Nonperforming assets and accruing
TDRs



53.91

49.93

44.18

43.02

38.77

398

1,514





















As a percent of total loans:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.85

1.01

1.18

1.27

1.39

(16)

(54)

Accruing TDRs



0.60

0.61

0.63

0.65

0.72

(1)

(12)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing
TDRs



1.45

1.63

1.80

1.91

2.12

(18)

(67)





















As a percent of total loans+other real
estate owned:



















Nonperforming assets



0.96

1.08

1.25

1.35

1.51

(12)

(55)

Nonperforming assets and accruing
TDRs



1.56

1.69

1.88

2.00

2.23

(13)

(67)





















As a percent of total assets:



















Nonaccrual loans



0.68

0.80

0.98

1.03

1.12

(12)

(44)

Nonperforming assets



0.77

0.85

1.04

1.10

1.21

(8)

(44)

Accruing TDRs



0.48

0.49

0.52

0.53

0.58

(1)

(10)

Nonperforming assets and accruing
TDRs



1.25

1.34

1.56

1.63

1.80

(9)

(55)

(1)  See the reconciliation table.



















Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)





























Q4 2019

Q4 2019












compared to

compared to


Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

INTEREST INCOME



















Interest and fees on loans


$

14,043

$

14,100

$

13,749

$

13,499

$

13,452

(0.4)

%

4.4

%

Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable

827

870

887

998

1,339

(4.9)

(38.2)

Interest on deposits with other banks

295

223

113

163

103

32.3

186.4

Total interest income

15,165

15,193

14,749

14,660

14,894

(0.2)

1.8





















INTEREST EXPENSE



















Interest on deposits

2,287

2,288

2,204

1,947

1,577

(0.0)

45.0

Interest on short-term borrowings

6

117

145

213

486

(94.9)

(98.8)

Interest on long-term borrowings

108

108

107

106

105


2.9

Total interest expense

2,401

2,513

2,456

2,266

2,168

(4.5)

10.7





















NET INTEREST INCOME

12,764

12,680

12,293

12,394

12,726

0.7

0.3

Provision for credit losses

200

200

200

100

460


(56.5)





















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



















FOR CREDIT LOSSES

12,564

12,480

12,093

12,294

12,266

0.7

2.4





















NONINTEREST INCOME



















Service charges on deposit accounts

958

990

1,028

934

1,045

(3.2)

(8.3)

Trust and investment fee income

382

383

385

372

360

(0.3)

6.1

Other noninterest income

1,354

1,156

1,196

882

707

17.1

91.5

Total noninterest income

2,694

2,529

2,609

2,188

2,112

6.5

27.6

NONINTEREST EXPENSE



















Salaries and wages

4,002

3,853

3,792

3,766

3,999

3.9

0.1

Employee benefits

1,662

1,299

1,068

1,254

797

27.9

108.5

Occupancy expense



702

697

668

691

649

0.7

8.2

Furniture and equipment expense

286

263

295

263

236

8.7

21.2

Data processing

989

972

919

910

844

1.7

17.2

Directors' fees

137

140

116

86

145

(2.1)

(5.5)

Amortization of intangible assets

144

144

155

162

269


(46.5)

FDIC insurance premium expense

(42)



181

205

159


(126.4)

Other real estate owned expenses, net

(1)

133

60

233

228

(100.8)

(100.4)

Legal and professional fees

568

495

559

601

603

14.7

(5.8)

Other noninterest expenses

1,398

1,388

1,172

1,172

1,287

0.7

8.6

Total noninterest expense

9,845

9,384

8,985

9,343

9,216

4.9

6.8





















Income from continuing operations before income
taxes

5,413

5,625

5,717

5,139

5,162

(3.8)

4.9

Income tax expense



1,399

1,411

1,489

1,311

1,309

(0.9)

6.9





















Income from continuing operations

4,014

4,214

4,228

3,828

3,853

(4.7)

4.2





















(Loss) Income from discontinued operations before
income taxes



(10)

(4)

(99)

104

100.0

(100.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency









12,736


(100.0)

(Loss) Income tax expense (benefit)



(2)



(25)

4,599

100.0

(100.0)





















(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



(8)

(4)

(74)

8,241

100.0

(100.0)










































NET INCOME


$

4,014

$

4,206

$

4,224

$

3,754

$

12,094

(4.6)

(66.8)





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

12,588

12,764

12,779

12,769

12,749

(1.4)

(1.3)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

12,593

12,769

12,784

12,773

12,766

(1.4)

(1.4)





















Basic net income per common share



















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations







(0.01)

0.65


(100.0)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.29

$

0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)

Diluted net income per common share



















Income from continuing operations

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.30

$

0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations







(0.01)

0.65


(100.0)

Net income

$

0.32

$

0.33

$

0.33

$

0.29

$

0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)





















Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

20.0

33.3

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)


























Average balance

Q4 2019

Q4 2019

compared to

compared to


Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018


Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/

Average


Yield/






balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate




Earning assets





























Loans (1), (2), (3)

1,246,355

4.48

%

$

1,235,374

4.54

%

$

1,221,215

4.53

%

$

1,201,913

4.57

%

$

1,189,504

4.50

%

0.9

%

4.8

%

Investment securities





























Taxable

145,544

2.27

155,324

2.24

159,878

2.22

165,009

2.45

177,700

2.46

(6.3)

(18.1)

Interest-bearing deposits

71,591

1.63

41,554

2.13

18,325

2.47

27,806

2.38

18,164

2.25

72.3

294.1

Total earning assets

1,463,490

4.12

%

1,432,252

4.22

%

1,399,418

4.24

%

1,394,728

4.27

%

1,385,368

4.20

%

2.2

5.6

Cash and due from banks

20,382



18,127



17,225



17,196



18,204


12.4

12.0

Other assets

79,586



73,823



61,906



58,756



70,858


7.8

12.3

Allowance for credit losses

(10,441)



(10,412)



(10,456)



(10,389)



(10,591)


0.3

(1.4)

Total assets

$

1,553,017


$

1,513,790


$

1,468,093


$

1,460,291


$

1,463,839


2.6

6.1































Interest-bearing liabilities





























Demand deposits

$

284,193

0.76

%

$

252,386

0.70

%

$

234,775

0.65

%

$

239,794

0.61

%

$

218,519

0.53

%

12.6

30.1

Money market and savings deposits



397,662

0.51

389,268

0.67

385,272

0.84

383,738

0.85

378,163

0.68

2.2

5.2

Brokered deposits

8,135

2.15

14,568

2.29

20,866

2.52

22,080

2.37

22,816

2.17

(44.2)

(64.3)

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or
more

126,411

1.85

119,200

1.78

107,549

1.54

98,535

1.24

97,023

0.94

6.0

30.3

Other time deposits

149,197

1.58

149,708

1.49

145,900

1.31

140,523

1.02

141,702

0.80

(0.3)

5.3

Interest-bearing deposits

965,598

0.94

925,130

0.98

894,362

0.99

884,670

0.89

858,223

0.73

4.4

12.5

Short-term borrowings

1,889

1.26

17,729

2.64

21,557

2.70

32,984

2.62

72,462

2.66

(89.3)

(97.4)

Long-term borrowings

15,000

2.86

15,000

2.86

15,000

2.86

15,000

2.87

14,348

2.89


4.5

Total interest-bearing liabilities

982,487

0.97

%

957,859

1.04

%

930,919

1.06

%

932,654

0.99

%

945,033

0.91

%

2.6

4.0

Noninterest-bearing deposits

368,449



354,927



339,589



331,032



339,222


3.8

8.6

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,842



7,884



8,484



11,633



6,370


12.2

38.8

Stockholders' equity

193,239



193,120



189,101



184,972



173,214


0.1

11.6

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,553,017


$

1,513,790


$

1,468,093


$

1,460,291


$

1,463,839


2.6

6.1































Net interest spread



3.15

%


3.18

%


3.18

%


3.28

%


3.29

%



Net interest margin



3.47

%


3.52

%


3.54

%


3.61

%


3.58

%



(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of the alternative minimum tax rate and
nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
and Non-GAAP Measures(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)





















YTD

YTD


Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

12/31/2019

12/31/2018























The following reconciles return on average equity and return
on average tangible equity from continuing operations (Note 1):












































Income from continuing operations

$

4,014

$

4,214

$

4,228

$

3,828

$

3,853

$

16,284

$

15,763

Income from continuing operations - annualized (A)

$

15,925

$

16,719

$

16,958

$

15,525

$

15,286

$

16,284

$

15,763























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets

$

4,121

$

4,321

$

4,344

$

3,949

$

4,054

$

16,735

$

16,408























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets -
annualized (B)

$

16,350

$

17,143

$

17,424

$

16,015

$

16,084

$

16,735

$

16,408























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$

193,239

$

193,120

$

189,101

$

184,972

$

173,214

$

190,139

$

168,782

Less:  Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(19,846)

(19,991)

(20,138)

(20,281)

(31,410)

(20,059)

(32,003)

Average tangible equity (D)

$

173,393

$

173,129

$

168,963

$

164,691

$

141,804

$

170,080

$

136,779























Return on average equity (GAAP)  (A)/(C)

8.24

%

8.66

%

8.97

%

8.39

%

8.83

%

8.56

%

9.34

%

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)  (B)/(D)

9.43

%

9.90

%

10.31

%

9.72

%

11.34

%

9.84

%

12.00

%