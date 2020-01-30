Shore Bancshares Reports 2019 Results

EASTON, Md., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company") reported income from continuing operations of $4.014 million or $0.32 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to income from continuing operations of $4.214 million or $0.33 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2019, and income from continuing operations of $3.853 million or $0.30 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2018, which excludes the results of operations and sale of its retail insurance business, Avon Dixon, LLC ("Avon") on December 31, 2018 for net proceeds of $25.2 million and a net gain after tax of $8.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share. The Company reported income from continuing operations of $16.284 million or $1.28 per diluted common share for fiscal year 2019, compared to income from continuing operations of $15.763 million or $1.24 per diluted common share for fiscal year 2018, which excludes the results of operations and sale of Avon which totaled $9.234 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share.

When comparing income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2019, net income decreased $200 thousand due to an increase in noninterest expenses of $461 thousand, partially offset by increases in net interest income of $84 thousand and noninterest income of $165 thousand. When comparing income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 to the fourth quarter of 2018, the improved results were due to an increase in noninterest income of $582 thousand, coupled with a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $260 thousand, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses of $629 thousand.

"2019 was a great year for deposit growth and despite a flat yield curve for most of the year, revenues remained strong." said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We experienced deposit growth of nearly 11% in 2019 allowing us to reduce our alternative funding levels. During the year we increased our dividend by 31% and instituted a stock repurchase program through which we acquired 278,700 shares of our common stock. In addition, we hired new lending teams to reach untapped markets. We head into 2020 with a very positive outlook and a strategic focus for growth as we remain committed to providing excellent customer service and maximizing shareholder value."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.559 billion at December 31, 2019, a $76.2 million, or 5.1%, increase when compared to $1.483 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to total deposits increasing $129.0 million or 10.6%. The significant growth in deposits funded increases in loans of $53.3 million, or 4.5%, interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $25.6 million, or 50.2%, and other assets of $22.9 million, or 129.5%, which includes the purchase of approximately $26.5 million of bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") during 2019. In addition, the increase in deposits allowed the Company to decrease its short-term borrowings by $59.6 million, or 98.0%.

Total deposits increased $129.0 million, or 10.6%, when compared to December 31, 2018. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of increases in interest-bearing checking deposits of $62.4 million, noninterest-bearing deposits of $26.2 million, time deposits greater than $100 thousand of $29.7 million, savings and money market accounts of $24.0 million and other time deposits of $8.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in brokered deposits of $22.1 million.

Total stockholders' equity increased $9.6 million, or 5.2%, when compared to the end of 2018. At December 31, 2019, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 12.37% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 11.24%.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $12.7 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The primary reason for the increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2019 was due to the decrease in the average balance in short-term borrowings of $15.8 million, or 89.3%, which resulted in a reduction to interest expense of $111 thousand. Net interest income increased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increases in the average balances on loans of $56.9 million, or 4.8% and interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $53.4 million, or 294.1%, resulting in $591 thousand and $192 thousand of additional interest income, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the average balance in taxable investment securities of $32.2 million, or 18.1%, resulting in a decrease of $512 thousand in interest income. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 on the liability side of the balance sheet, the average balance on interest-bearing deposits increased $107.4 million, or 12.5%, adding $710 thousand of additional interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance on short-term borrowings of $70.6 million, or 97.4%, decreasing interest expense by $480 thousand. The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.47% from 3.52% in the third quarter of 2019 and down from 3.58% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses was $200 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The comparable amounts were $200 thousand and $460 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. The provision for credit losses remained unchanged from the third quarter of 2019 due to stagnant growth within the loan portfolio during such periods. The decrease in the provision for credit losses from the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to a reduction in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $131 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2019, $67 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 and $445 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.02% for the third quarter of 2019 and 0.15% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.84% at December 31, 2019, slightly lower than the 0.85% at September 30, 2019 and lower than the 0.87% at December 31, 2018.

At December 31, 2019, nonperforming assets were $12.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10.0%, when compared to September 30, 2019, primarily due to a decrease in nonaccrual loans of $1.9 million, or 15.5%. Accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") decreased $87 thousand, or 1.1%, over the same time period. When comparing December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2018, nonperforming assets decreased $6.0 million, or 33.4%, and accruing TDRs decreased $1.2 million, or 13.4%. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to diligent workout efforts by the Company to reduce nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned properties. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets was 1.25%, 1.34% and 1.80% at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at December 31, 2019 was 0.60%, compared to 0.61% at September 30, 2019 and 0.72% at December 31, 2018.

Total noninterest income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $165 thousand, or 6.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $582 thousand, or 27.6%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase from the third quarter of 2019 was primarily the result of additional BOLI income earned in the fourth quarter. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 was due to additional income from BOLI purchased during 2019, higher loan and bank service fees and the life insurance proceeds.

Total noninterest expense from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $461 thousand, or 4.9%, when compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $629 thousand, or 6.8%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the third quarter of 2019 was the result of higher employee benefits due to an increase in medical claims from the Company's self-funded insurance program and an increase in salaries and wages due to accrued bonus and incentive payouts. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses, net of $134 thousand and lower FDIC insurance premiums of $42 thousand. The increase in noninterest expenses from the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to increases in employee benefits from higher medical claims, the addition of supplemental executive retirement plans ("SERPs") during 2019 and data processing, partially offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums, amortization of intangible assets and other real estate owned expenses.

Review of 2019 Financial Results

Net interest income for 2019 was $50.1 million, a decrease of $504 thousand, or 1.0%, when compared to 2018. The decrease was the direct result of an increase in interest expense $4.4 million, or 82.8%, and a decrease in taxable investment securities of $707 thousand, or 16.5%, which were partially offset by increases in interest and fees on loans of $4.1 million, or 7.9%, interest on deposits with other banks of $508 thousand, or 177.6%, and a decrease in interest expense on short-term borrowings of $1.2 million, or 70.6%. The average balance on loans increased $73.2 million, or 6.3%, and the yield on these loans increased 7bps when comparing the periods. This increase in volume and yields on loans was offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $64.0 million, or 7.5%, with an associated increase in rates paid on these deposits of 54bps. This resulted in a net interest margin of 3.54% for 2019 compared to 3.74% for 2018.

The provision for credit losses for 2019 and 2018 was $700 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, while net charge-offs were $536 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively. The decrease in provision for credit losses was the result of improved overall credit quality, lower net charge-offs and lower loan growth for 2019 compared to 2018. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.04% for 2019 and 0.10% for 2018.

Total noninterest income from continuing operations for 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 11.2%, when compared to 2018. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of increases in BOLI income and higher loan and bank service fees.

Total noninterest expense from continuing operations for 2019 increased $726 thousand, or 2.0%, when compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in noninterest expenses were primarily due to higher employee benefits of $1.3 million, data processing of $459 thousand, legal and professional fees of $242 thousand and other noninterest expenses of $265 thousand, partially offset by decreases in salaries and wages of $1.1 million, amortization of intangible assets of $261 thousand and FDIC insurance premiums of $427 thousand.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD

































Net interest income

$ 12,764

$ 12,726

0.3 % $ 50,131

$ 50,635

(1.0) % Provision for credit losses



200



460

(56.5)



700



1,674

(58.2)

Noninterest income



2,694



2,112

27.6



10,020



9,013

11.2

Noninterest expense



9,845



9,216

6.8



37,557



36,831

2.0

Income from continuing operations before

income taxes



5,413



5,162

4.9



21,894



21,143

3.6

Income tax expense



1,399



1,309

6.9



5,610



5,380

4.3

Income from continuing operations

$ 4,014

$ 3,853

4.2

$ 16,284

$ 15,763

3.3





































(Loss) Income from discontinued operations

before income taxes



—



104

(100.0)



(113)



1,421

(108.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



—



12,736

(100.0)



—



12,736

(100.0)

Income tax expense (benefit)



—



4,599

(100.0)



(27)



4,923

(100.5)

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



8,241

(100.0)



(86)



9,234

(100.9)

Net income

$ 4,014

$ 12,094

(66.8)

$ 16,198

$ 24,997

(35.2)





































From Continuing Operations:

































Return on average assets



1.03 %

1.04 % (1) bp

1.09 %

1.10 % (1) bp Return on average equity



8.24



8.83

(59)



8.56



9.34

(78)

Return on average tangible equity (1)



9.43



11.34

(191)



9.84



12.00

(216)

Net interest margin



3.47



3.58

(11)



3.54



3.74

(20)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



63.69



62.11

158



62.44



61.75

69

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)



62.58



60.18

240



61.27



60.18

109





































PER SHARE DATA

































Basic net income per common share

































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.30

6.7 % $ 1.28

$ 1.24

3.2 % (Loss) Income from discontinued

operations



—



0.65

(100.0)



(0.01)



0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.95

(66.3)

$ 1.27

$ 1.96

(35.2)

Diluted net income per common share

































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.30

6.7

$ 1.28

$ 1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued

operations



—



0.65

(100.0)



(0.01)



0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.95

(66.3)

$ 1.27

$ 1.96

(35.2)





































Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.09

33.3

$ 0.42

$ 0.32

31.3

Book value per common share at period

end



15.42



14.37

7.3

















Tangible book value per common share at

period end (1)



13.84



12.77

8.4

















Market value at period end



17.36



14.54

19.4

















Market range:

































High



17.90



18.32

(2.3)



17.90



20.09

(10.9)

Low



15.01



12.95

15.9



14.00



12.95

8.1





































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA

































Loans

$ 1,246,355

$ 1,189,504

4.8 % $ 1,226,361

$ 1,153,169

6.3 % Investment securities



145,544



177,700

(18.1)



156,383



189,879

(17.6)

Earning assets



1,463,490



1,385,368

5.6



1,422,688



1,357,755

4.8

Assets



1,553,017



1,463,839

6.1



1,498,903



1,435,914

4.4

Deposits



1,334,047



1,197,445

11.4



1,266,302



1,180,288

7.3

Stockholders' equity



193,239



173,214

11.6



190,139



168,782

12.7



CREDIT QUALITY DATA

































Net charge-offs

$ 131

$ 445

(70.6) % $ 536

$ 1,112

(51.8) %



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,590

$ 16,655

(36.4)

















Loans 90 days past due and still accruing



1,326



139

854.0

















Other real estate owned



74



1,222

(93.9)

















Total nonperforming assets



11,990



18,016

(33.4)

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)



7,501



8,663

(13.4)

















Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs

$ 19,491

$ 26,679

(26.9)

























































































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS

































Period-end equity to assets



12.37 %

12.35 % 2 bp















Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1)



11.24



11.13

11





















































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans



0.04



0.15

(11)



0.04 %

0.10 % (6) bp



































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:

































Period-end loans



0.84



0.87

(3)

















Nonaccrual loans



99.22



62.10

3,712

















Nonperforming assets



87.63



57.41

3,022

















Accruing TDRs



140.07



119.39

2,068

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



53.91



38.77

1,514





















































As a percent of total loans:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.85



1.39

(54)

















Accruing TDRs



0.60



0.72

(12)

















Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs



1.45



2.12

(67)





















































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:

































Nonperforming assets



0.96



1.51

(55)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



1.56



2.23

(67)





















































As a percent of total assets:

































Nonaccrual loans



0.68



1.12

(44)

















Nonperforming assets



0.77



1.21

(44)

















Accruing TDRs



0.48



0.58

(10)

















Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs



1.25



1.80

(55)

















(1) See the reconciliation table.



































Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

































December 31, 2019







December 31,



December 31,

compared to





2019 2018 December 31, 2018

ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks

$ 18,465

$ 16,294

13.3 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



76,506



50,931

50.2

Cash and cash equivalents



94,971



67,225

41.3





















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)



122,791



154,432

(20.5)

Investment securities held to maturity



8,786



6,043

45.4

Equity securities, at fair value



1,342



1,269

5.8

Restricted securities



4,190



6,476

(35.3)





















Loans



1,248,654



1,195,355

4.5

Less: allowance for credit losses



(10,507)



(10,343)

1.6

Loans, net



1,238,147



1,185,012

4.5





















Premises and equipment, net



23,821



22,711

4.9

Goodwill



17,518



17,518

—

Other intangible assets, net



2,252



2,857

(21.2)

Other real estate owned, net



74



1,222

(93.9)

Right of use assets, net



4,771



—

—

Other assets



40,572



17,678

129.5

Assets of discontinued operations



—



633

(100.0)





















Total assets

$ 1,559,235

$ 1,483,076

5.1





















LIABILITIES

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 356,618

$ 330,466

7.9

Interest-bearing deposits



984,716



881,875

11.7

Total deposits



1,341,334



1,212,341

10.6





















Short-term borrowings



1,226



60,812

(98.0)

Long-term borrowings



15,000



15,000

—

Lease liabilities



4,792



—

—

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



4,081



8,415

(51.5)

Liabilities of discontinued operations



—



3,323

(100.0)

Total liabilities



1,366,433



1,299,891

5.1





















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares



125



127

(1.6)

Additional paid in capital



61,045



65,434

(6.7)

Retained earnings



131,425



120,574

9.0

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



207



(2,950)

107.0

Total stockholders' equity



192,802



183,185

5.2





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,559,235

$ 1,483,076

5.1





















Period-end common shares outstanding



12,500



12,749

(2.0)

Book value per common share

$ 15.42

$ 14.37

7.3



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





































For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

INTEREST INCOME

































Interest and fees on loans

$ 14,043

$ 13,452

4.4 % $ 55,391

$ 51,332

7.9 % Interest on investment securities:

































Taxable



827



1,339

(38.2)



3,582



4,289

(16.5)

Interest on deposits with other banks



295



103

186.4



794



286

177.6

Total interest income



15,165



14,894

1.8



59,767



55,907

6.9





































INTEREST EXPENSE

































Interest on deposits



2,287



1,577

45.0



8,726



3,531

147.1

Interest on short-term borrowings



6



486

(98.8)



481



1,636

(70.6)

Interest on long-term borrowings



108



105

2.9



429



105

—

Total interest expense



2,401



2,168

10.7



9,636



5,272

82.8





































NET INTEREST INCOME



12,764



12,726

0.3



50,131



50,635

(1.0)

Provision for credit losses



200



460

(56.5)



700



1,674

(58.2)





































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION

































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



12,564



12,266

2.4



49,431



48,961

1.0





































NONINTEREST INCOME

































Service charges on deposit accounts



958



1,045

(8.3)



3,910



3,879

0.8

Trust and investment fee income



382



360

6.1



1,522



1,557

(2.2)

Other noninterest income



1,354



707

91.5



4,588



3,577

28.3

Total noninterest income



2,694



2,112

27.6



10,020



9,013

11.2



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries and wages



4,002



3,999

0.1



15,413



16,535

(6.8)

Employee benefits



1,662



797

108.5



5,283



4,001

32.0

Occupancy expense



702



649

8.2



2,758



2,622

5.2

Furniture and equipment expense



286



236

21.2



1,107



950

16.5

Data processing



989



844

17.2



3,790



3,331

13.8

Directors' fees



137



145

(5.5)



479



556

(13.8)

Amortization of intangible assets



144



269

(46.5)



605



866

(30.1)

FDIC insurance premium expense



(42)



159

(126.4)



344



771

(55.4)

Other real estate owned expenses, net



(1)



228

(100.4)



425



353

20.4

Legal and professional fees



568



603

(5.8)



2,223



1,981

12.2

Other noninterest expenses



1,398



1,287

8.6



5,130



4,865

5.4

Total noninterest expense



9,845



9,216

6.8



37,557



36,831

2.0





































Income from continuing operations before income taxes



5,413



5,162

4.9



21,894



21,143

3.6

Income tax expense



1,399



1,309

6.9



5,610



5,380

4.3





































Income from continuing operations



4,014



3,853

4.2



16,284



15,763

3.3





































(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income taxes



—



104

(100.0)



(113)



1,421

(108.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



—



12,736

(100.0)



—



12,736

(100.0)

Income tax (benefit) expense



—



4,599

(100.0)



(27)



4,923

(100.5)





































(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



8,241

(100.0)



(86)



9,234

(100.9)





































NET INCOME

$ 4,014

$ 12,094

(66.8)

$ 16,198

$ 24,997

(35.2)





































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



12,588



12,749

(1.3)



12,725



12,739

(0.1)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



12,593



12,766

(1.4)



12,730



12,753

(0.2)





































Basic net income per common share

































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.30

6.7

$ 1.28

$ 1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



0.65

(100.0)



(0.01)



0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.95

(66.3)

$ 1.27

$ 1.96

(35.2)





































Diluted net income per common share

































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.30

6.7

$ 1.28

$ 1.24

3.2

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



0.65

(100.0)



(0.01)



0.72

(101.4)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.95

(66.3)

$ 1.27

$ 1.96

(35.2)





































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.09

33.3



0.42



0.32

31.3



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)







































For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2019 2018 2019 2018



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/





balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets









































Loans (1), (2), (3)

$ 1,246,355

4.48 % $ 1,189,504

4.50 % $ 1,226,361

4.53 % $ 1,153,169

4.46 % Investment securities









































Taxable



145,544

2.27



177,700

2.46



156,383

2.29



189,879

2.26

Interest-bearing deposits



71,591

1.63



18,164

2.25



39,944

1.99



14,707

1.94

Total earning assets



1,463,490

4.12 %

1,385,368

4.20 %

1,422,688

4.21 %

1,357,755

4.13 % Cash and due from banks



20,382







18,204







18,241







17,327





Other assets



79,586







70,858







68,399







71,110





Allowance for credit losses



(10,441)







(10,591)







(10,425)







(10,278)





Total assets

$ 1,553,017





$ 1,463,839





$ 1,498,903





$ 1,435,914





























































































Interest-bearing liabilities









































Demand deposits

$ 284,193

0.76 % $ 218,519

0.53 % $ 252,907

0.69 % $ 215,600

0.32 % Money market and savings deposits



397,662

0.51



378,163

0.68



389,000

0.72



378,344

0.27

Brokered deposits



8,135

2.15



22,816

2.17



16,369

2.37



14,844

2.12

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more



126,411

1.85



97,023

0.94



113,017

1.63



98,331

0.67

Other time deposits



149,197

1.58



141,702

0.80



146,344

1.35



146,492

0.57

Interest-bearing deposits



965,598

0.94



858,223

0.73



917,637

0.95



853,611

0.41

Short-term borrowings



1,889

1.26



72,462

2.66



18,453

2.61



77,311

2.12

Long-term borrowings



15,000

2.86



14,348

2.89



15,000

2.86



3,616

2.89

Total interest-bearing liabilities



982,487

0.97 %

945,033

0.91 %

951,090

1.01 %

934,538

0.56 % Noninterest-bearing deposits



368,449







339,222







348,665







326,677





Accrued expenses and other liabilities



8,842







6,370







9,009







5,917





Stockholders' equity



193,239







173,214







190,139







168,782





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,553,017





$ 1,463,839





$ 1,498,903





$ 1,435,914

















































Net interest spread







3.15 %





3.29 %





3.20 %





3.57 % Net interest margin







3.47 %





3.58 %





3.54 %





3.74 % (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of the

alternative minimum tax rate and nondeductible interest expense.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are

included in the yield calculations.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











































4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

Q4 2019

Q4 2019





2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

compared to

compared to





Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD







































Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 12,808

$ 12,724

$ 12,334

$ 12,428

$ 12,756

0.7 % 0.4 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment



44



44



41



34



30

—

46.7

Net interest income



12,764



12,680



12,293



12,394



12,726

0.7

0.3

Provision for credit losses



200



200



200



100



460

—

(56.5)

Noninterest income



2,694



2,529



2,609



2,188



2,112

6.5

27.6

Noninterest expense



9,845



9,384



8,985



9,343



9,216

4.9

6.8

Income from continuing operations

before income taxes



5,413



5,625



5,717



5,139



5,162

(3.8)

4.9

Income tax expense



1,399



1,411



1,489



1,311



1,309

(0.9)

6.9

Income from continuing operations



4,014



4,214



4,228



3,828



3,853

(4.7)

4.2











































(Loss) Income from discontinued

operations before income taxes



—



(10)



(4)



(99)



104

100.0

(100.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



—



—



—



—



12,736

—

—

Income tax expense (benefit)



—



(2)



—



(25)



4,599

100.0

(100.0)

(Loss) Income from discontinued

operations



—



(8)



(4)



(74)



8,241

100.0

(100.0)











































Net income

$ 4,014

$ 4,206

$ 4,224

$ 3,754

$ 12,094

(4.6)

(66.8)











































From Continuing Operations:







































Return on average assets



1.03 %

1.10 %

1.16 %

1.06 %

1.04 % (7) bp (1) bp Return on average equity



8.24



8.66



8.97



8.39



8.83

(42)

(59)

Return on average tangible equity (1)



9.43



9.90



10.31



9.72



11.34

(47)

(191)

Net interest margin



3.47



3.52



3.54



3.61



3.58

(5)

(11)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP



63.69



61.70



60.29



64.07



62.11

199

158

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)



62.58



60.58



59.09



62.81



60.18

200

240











































PER SHARE DATA







































Basic net income per common share







































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

(3.0) % 6.7 % (Loss) Income from discontinued

operations



—



—



—



(0.01)



0.65

—

(100.0)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)

Diluted net income per common share







































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued

operations



—



—



—



(0.01)



0.65

—

(100.0)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.10



0.10



0.10



0.09

20.0

33.3

Book value per common share at

period end



15.42



15.22



14.97



14.64



14.37

1.3

7.3

Tangible book value per common

share at period end (1)



13.84



13.66



13.40



13.06



12.77

1.3

8.4

Market value at period end



17.36



15.41



16.34



14.91



14.54

12.7

19.4

Market range:







































High



17.90



17.00



16.48



16.11



18.32

5.3

(2.3)

Low



15.01



14.90



14.84



14.00



12.95

0.7

15.9



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Loans

$ 1,246,355

$ 1,235,374

$ 1,221,215

$ 1,201,913

$ 1,189,504

0.9 % 4.8 % Investment securities



145,544



155,324



159,878



165,009



177,700

(6.3)

(18.1)

Earning assets



1,463,490



1,432,252



1,399,418



1,394,728



1,385,368

2.2

5.6

Assets



1,553,017



1,513,790



1,468,093



1,460,291



1,463,839

2.6

6.1

Deposits



1,334,047



1,280,057



1,233,951



1,215,702



1,197,445

4.2

11.4

Stockholders' equity



193,239



193,120



189,101



184,972



173,214

0.1

11.6











































CREDIT QUALITY DATA







































Net charge-offs

$ 131

$ 67

$ 313

$ 25

$ 445

95.5 % (70.6) %









































Nonaccrual loans

$ 10,590

$ 12,530

$ 14,592

$ 15,360

$ 16,655

(15.5)

(36.4)

Loans 90 days past due and still

accruing



1,326



712



439



47



139

86.2

854.0

Other real estate owned



74



74



524



979



1,222

—

(93.9)

Total nonperforming assets

$ 11,990

$ 13,316

$ 15,555

$ 16,386

$ 18,016

(10.0)

(33.4)











































Accruing troubled debt restructurings

(TDRs)

$ 7,501

$ 7,588

$ 7,768

$ 7,828

$ 8,663

(1.1)

(13.4)











































Total nonperforming assets and

accruing TDRs

$ 19,491

$ 20,904

$ 23,323

$ 24,214

$ 26,679

(6.8)

(26.9)











































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







































Period-end equity to assets



12.37 %

12.42 %

12.85 %

12.59 %

12.35 % (5) bp 2 bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible

assets (1)



11.24



11.29



11.66



11.39



11.13

(5)

11











































Annualized net charge-offs to average

loans



0.04



0.02



0.10



0.01



0.15

2

(11)











































Allowance for credit losses as a percent

of:







































Period-end loans



0.84



0.85



0.83



0.86



0.87

(1)

(3)

Nonaccrual loans



99.22



83.30



70.62



67.83



62.10

1,592

3,712

Nonperforming assets



87.63



78.39



66.25



63.58



57.41

924

3,022

Accruing TDRs



140.07



137.56



132.66



133.09



119.39

251

2,068

Nonperforming assets and accruing

TDRs



53.91



49.93



44.18



43.02



38.77

398

1,514











































As a percent of total loans:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.85



1.01



1.18



1.27



1.39

(16)

(54)

Accruing TDRs



0.60



0.61



0.63



0.65



0.72

(1)

(12)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing

TDRs



1.45



1.63



1.80



1.91



2.12

(18)

(67)











































As a percent of total loans+other real

estate owned:







































Nonperforming assets



0.96



1.08



1.25



1.35



1.51

(12)

(55)

Nonperforming assets and accruing

TDRs



1.56



1.69



1.88



2.00



2.23

(13)

(67)











































As a percent of total assets:







































Nonaccrual loans



0.68



0.80



0.98



1.03



1.12

(12)

(44)

Nonperforming assets



0.77



0.85



1.04



1.10



1.21

(8)

(44)

Accruing TDRs



0.48



0.49



0.52



0.53



0.58

(1)

(10)

Nonperforming assets and accruing

TDRs



1.25



1.34



1.56



1.63



1.80

(9)

(55)

(1) See the reconciliation table.









































Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



























































Q4 2019

Q4 2019

























compared to

compared to





Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018

INTEREST INCOME







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 14,043

$ 14,100

$ 13,749

$ 13,499

$ 13,452

(0.4) % 4.4 % Interest on investment securities:







































Taxable



827



870



887



998



1,339

(4.9)

(38.2)

Interest on deposits with other banks



295



223



113



163



103

32.3

186.4

Total interest income



15,165



15,193



14,749



14,660



14,894

(0.2)

1.8











































INTEREST EXPENSE







































Interest on deposits



2,287



2,288



2,204



1,947



1,577

(0.0)

45.0

Interest on short-term borrowings



6



117



145



213



486

(94.9)

(98.8)

Interest on long-term borrowings



108



108



107



106



105

—

2.9

Total interest expense



2,401



2,513



2,456



2,266



2,168

(4.5)

10.7











































NET INTEREST INCOME



12,764



12,680



12,293



12,394



12,726

0.7

0.3

Provision for credit losses



200



200



200



100



460

—

(56.5)











































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION







































FOR CREDIT LOSSES



12,564



12,480



12,093



12,294



12,266

0.7

2.4











































NONINTEREST INCOME







































Service charges on deposit accounts



958



990



1,028



934



1,045

(3.2)

(8.3)

Trust and investment fee income



382



383



385



372



360

(0.3)

6.1

Other noninterest income



1,354



1,156



1,196



882



707

17.1

91.5

Total noninterest income



2,694



2,529



2,609



2,188



2,112

6.5

27.6



NONINTEREST EXPENSE







































Salaries and wages



4,002



3,853



3,792



3,766



3,999

3.9

0.1

Employee benefits



1,662



1,299



1,068



1,254



797

27.9

108.5

Occupancy expense



702



697



668



691



649

0.7

8.2

Furniture and equipment expense



286



263



295



263



236

8.7

21.2

Data processing



989



972



919



910



844

1.7

17.2

Directors' fees



137



140



116



86



145

(2.1)

(5.5)

Amortization of intangible assets



144



144



155



162



269

—

(46.5)

FDIC insurance premium expense



(42)



—



181



205



159

—

(126.4)

Other real estate owned expenses, net



(1)



133



60



233



228

(100.8)

(100.4)

Legal and professional fees



568



495



559



601



603

14.7

(5.8)

Other noninterest expenses



1,398



1,388



1,172



1,172



1,287

0.7

8.6

Total noninterest expense



9,845



9,384



8,985



9,343



9,216

4.9

6.8











































Income from continuing operations before income

taxes



5,413



5,625



5,717



5,139



5,162

(3.8)

4.9

Income tax expense



1,399



1,411



1,489



1,311



1,309

(0.9)

6.9











































Income from continuing operations



4,014



4,214



4,228



3,828



3,853

(4.7)

4.2











































(Loss) Income from discontinued operations before

income taxes



—



(10)



(4)



(99)



104

100.0

(100.0)

Gain on sale of insurance agency



—



—



—



—



12,736

—

(100.0)

(Loss) Income tax expense (benefit)



—



(2)



—



(25)



4,599

100.0

(100.0)











































(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



(8)



(4)



(74)



8,241

100.0

(100.0)





















































































NET INCOME

$ 4,014

$ 4,206

$ 4,224

$ 3,754

$ 12,094

(4.6)

(66.8)











































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



12,588



12,764



12,779



12,769



12,749

(1.4)

(1.3)

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



12,593



12,769



12,784



12,773



12,766

(1.4)

(1.4)











































Basic net income per common share







































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



—



—



(0.01)



0.65

—

(100.0)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)

Diluted net income per common share







































Income from continuing operations

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

(3.0)

6.7

(Loss) Income from discontinued operations



—



—



—



(0.01)



0.65

—

(100.0)

Net income

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.95

(3.0)

(66.3)











































Dividends paid per common share



0.12



0.10



0.10



0.10



0.09

20.0

33.3



Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)





















































Average balance



Q4 2019

Q4 2019



compared to

compared to





Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2019

Q4 2018





Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/













balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)



1,246,355

4.48 % $ 1,235,374

4.54 % $ 1,221,215

4.53 % $ 1,201,913

4.57 % $ 1,189,504

4.50 % 0.9 % 4.8 % Investment securities



























































Taxable



145,544

2.27



155,324

2.24



159,878

2.22



165,009

2.45



177,700

2.46

(6.3)

(18.1)

Interest-bearing deposits



71,591

1.63



41,554

2.13



18,325

2.47



27,806

2.38



18,164

2.25

72.3

294.1

Total earning assets



1,463,490

4.12 %

1,432,252

4.22 %

1,399,418

4.24 %

1,394,728

4.27 %

1,385,368

4.20 % 2.2

5.6

Cash and due from banks



20,382







18,127







17,225







17,196







18,204





12.4

12.0

Other assets



79,586







73,823







61,906







58,756







70,858





7.8

12.3

Allowance for credit losses



(10,441)







(10,412)







(10,456)







(10,389)







(10,591)





0.3

(1.4)

Total assets

$ 1,553,017





$ 1,513,790





$ 1,468,093





$ 1,460,291





$ 1,463,839





2.6

6.1































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 284,193

0.76 % $ 252,386

0.70 % $ 234,775

0.65 % $ 239,794

0.61 % $ 218,519

0.53 % 12.6

30.1

Money market and savings deposits



397,662

0.51



389,268

0.67



385,272

0.84



383,738

0.85



378,163

0.68

2.2

5.2

Brokered deposits



8,135

2.15



14,568

2.29



20,866

2.52



22,080

2.37



22,816

2.17

(44.2)

(64.3)

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or

more



126,411

1.85



119,200

1.78



107,549

1.54



98,535

1.24



97,023

0.94

6.0

30.3

Other time deposits



149,197

1.58



149,708

1.49



145,900

1.31



140,523

1.02



141,702

0.80

(0.3)

5.3

Interest-bearing deposits



965,598

0.94



925,130

0.98



894,362

0.99



884,670

0.89



858,223

0.73

4.4

12.5

Short-term borrowings



1,889

1.26



17,729

2.64



21,557

2.70



32,984

2.62



72,462

2.66

(89.3)

(97.4)

Long-term borrowings



15,000

2.86



15,000

2.86



15,000

2.86



15,000

2.87



14,348

2.89

—

4.5

Total interest-bearing liabilities



982,487

0.97 %

957,859

1.04 %

930,919

1.06 %

932,654

0.99 %

945,033

0.91 % 2.6

4.0

Noninterest-bearing deposits



368,449







354,927







339,589







331,032







339,222





3.8

8.6

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



8,842







7,884







8,484







11,633







6,370





12.2

38.8

Stockholders' equity



193,239







193,120







189,101







184,972







173,214





0.1

11.6

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,553,017





$ 1,513,790





$ 1,468,093





$ 1,460,291





$ 1,463,839





2.6

6.1































































Net interest spread







3.15 %





3.18 %





3.18 %





3.28 %





3.29 %







Net interest margin







3.47 %





3.52 %





3.54 %





3.61 %





3.58 %







(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of the alternative minimum tax rate and

nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.