Shore Bancshares Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

When comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2017, the main reason for the improved results was a decrease in the federal income tax rate of 35% to 21% which became effective on January 1, 2018. This lower enacted tax rate and the one-time adjustment for re-measurement of the net deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2017 resulted in a decrease in income tax expenses of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. This reduction in income tax expense coupled with an increase of $590 thousand in noninterest income, was partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $830 thousand. When comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2017, the primary reasons for the improved results were the previously mentioned decrease in federal income taxes, increases in net interest income of $2.4 million and noninterest income of $122 thousand, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses of $1.8 million.

"We are pleased to report financial results for the first quarter of 2018," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "While earnings were below our expectations, we had an opportunity to remove a significant long-standing troubled debt from our books which resulted in a $379 thousand charge-off during the quarter. Excluding this charge off, the quarter was in-line with our target of $0.35 per share. Loan growth remained strong with $26.4 million added to the portfolio for the quarter, which translates to 9.7% annualized growth for 2018. We remain committed to positioning ourselves for growth and will continue to seek opportunities to improve earnings."

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $1.422 billion at March 31, 2018, a $27.7 million, or 2.0%, increase when compared to $1.394 billion at the end of 2017. The increase in total assets included increases in gross loans of $26.4 million and interest-bearing deposits with other banks of $19.0 million, offset by a decrease in cash and due from banks of $8.8 million and investment securities available for sale of $13.0 million which were used to fund loan growth for the quarter.

Total deposits decreased $25.7 million, or less than 2.1%, when compared to December 31, 2017. The decrease in total deposits was mainly due to a decrease in noninterest-bearing accounts of $4.5 million, checking accounts of $9.7 million and time deposits of $14.8 million, which were partially offset by an increase in money market and savings deposits of $3.3 million. Total stockholders' equity increased $1.2 million, or 0.8%, when compared to the end of 2017. At March 31, 2018, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 11.60% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 9.55%.

Total assets at March 31, 2018 increased $254.7 million, or 21.8%, when compared to total assets at March 31, 2017. The primary factor contributing to the increase was the acquisition of three branches in the second quarter of 2017 which contributed $199.6 million of assets at March 31, 2018. Absent the branch acquisition, total assets have increased $55.1 million since March 31, 2017 which primarily resulted from an increase in gross loans of $110.0 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2018 increased $175.5 million, or 17.5%, when compared to March 31, 2017. The increase was the direct result of the deposits acquired in the branch purchase which had a balance of $193.0 million at March 31, 2018. Excluding the acquisition, deposits decreased $17.5 million.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $12.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $12.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Net interest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was slightly lower by $40 thousand due to two fewer earnings days as well as increased interest expense on short-term borrowings of $213 thousand. This was partially offset by higher interest income of $135 thousand the result of higher yields on loans and taxable investment securities. The Company's net interest margin improved by 2 basis points to 3.83% over the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily the result of significant loan growth, with average loans increasing $225.4 million. The Company's net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2017 increased 12 basis points from 3.71%, the result of transitioning lower yielding assets to fund loan volume and higher yields on investment securities, partially offset by an increase in average short-term borrowings of $52.4 million which also reflected an increase of 135bps from fed rate increases.

The provision for credit losses was $489 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The comparable amounts were $545 thousand and $427 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. The provision for credit losses slightly decreased in the first quarter of 2018 over the fourth quarter of 2017. The higher level of provision for credit losses when comparing the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to significant growth in the loan portfolio, offset by improving credit quality with decreases in total nonperforming assets of $2.6 million and troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") of $3.1 million. Net charge-offs were $352 thousand for the first quarter of 2018, $59 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017 and $226 thousand for the first quarter of 2017. The significant increase was primarily related to a TDR which required a charge-off of $379 thousand in which the underlying collateral was sold. This TDR was a long-standing problem credit with an approximate value of $3.1 million. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average loans was 0.13% for the first quarter of 2018, 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and 0.10% for the first quarter of 2017. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 was 0.89%, lower than the 1.00% at March 31, 2017 due primarily to acquired loans recorded at fair value that do not require an allowance for loan losses.

Nonperforming assets excluding accruing TDRs were $8.6 million at March 31, 2018, $7.4 million at December 31, 2017 and $11.2 million at March 31, 2017. Nonperforming assets including accruing TDRs at March 31, 2018 were $18.4 million, compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2017 and $24.0 million at March 31, 2017. The increase in nonperforming loans when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $2.0 million and the decrease in TDRs were the result of the previously mentioned TDR which was removed in the current quarter. When comparing to the first quarter of 2017, the decreases in nonperforming assets and TDRs were the result of the continued work out efforts and charge-offs period over period. At March 31, 2018, the ratio of nonaccrual loans to total assets was 0.49%, compared to 0.36% and 0.75% at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total assets at March 31, 2018 was 0.68%, improving from 0.96% and 1.10% at December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2018 increased $590 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased $122 thousand when compared to the first quarter of 2017. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2017 was the result of higher insurance agency commissions, mainly from contingency payments which are typically received in the first quarter of each year and are based on the prior year's performance. The increase from the first quarter of 2017 was due to increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $71 thousand, trust and investment fee income of $39 thousand, and other noninterest income of $137 thousand which consisted of other bank service charges of $109 thousand. These increases were partially offset by lower insurance agency commissions and contingencies of $125 thousand.

Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2018 increased $830 thousand when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and increased $1.8 million when compared to the first quarter of 2017. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 was primarily due to higher costs associated with employee benefits of $436 thousand, which included higher insurance premiums for group insurance and federal unemployment insurance which is usually paid in the first two quarters of the year.

The increase in noninterest expense from the first quarter of 2017 was primarily due to increases in salary and wages of $971 thousand, employee benefits of $277 thousand and other noninterest expenses of $472 thousand. These line items were impacted by the additional operation of four branches, three of which were acquired in the second quarter of 2017 and one newly opened branch in Onley, VA in the third quarter of 2017. Also impacting salary and wages were pay increases and bonuses implemented during the period on a higher employee base than a year ago. Employee benefits were mainly impacted by higher insurance premium costs for the current year. Other noninterest expenses increased due to operating expenses for the additional branches.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank; one retail insurance producer firm, The Avon-Dixon Agency, LLC ("Avon-Dixon"), with two specialty lines, Elliott Wilson Insurance (Trucking) and Jack Martin Associates (Marine); and an insurance premium finance company, Mubell Finance, LLC ("Mubell"). Shore Bancshares Inc. engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial & Trust, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Change

Net interest income $ 12,329

$ 9,933

24.1 % Provision for credit losses 489

427

14.5

Noninterest income 4,929

4,807

2.5

Noninterest expense 11,462

9,651

18.8

Income before income taxes 5,307

4,662

13.8

Income tax expense 1,249

1,862

(32.9)

Net income $ 4,058

$ 2,800

44.9





























Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.99 % 19 bp Return on average equity 9.97

7.27

270

Return on average tangible equity (1) 12.64

7.98

466

Net interest margin 3.83

3.71

12

Efficiency ratio - GAAP 66.42

65.47

95

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1) 65.67

64.98

69





























PER SHARE DATA











Basic net income per common share $ 0.32

$ 0.22

45.5 % Diluted net income per common share 0.32

0.22

45.5

Dividends paid per common share 0.07

0.05

40.0

Book value per common share at period end 12.95

12.44

4.1

Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) 10.42

11.41

(8.7)

Market value at period end 18.86

16.71

12.9

Market range:











High 19.80

17.92

10.5

Low 16.28

14.64

11.2





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Loans $ 1,106,213

$ 880,791

25.6 % Investment securities 197,285

178,074

10.8

Earning assets 1,313,249

1,092,934

20.2

Assets 1,396,001

1,148,757

21.5

Deposits 1,168,613

982,956

18.9

Stockholders' equity 165,070

156,274

5.6





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END











Net charge-offs $ 352

$ 226

55.8 %













Nonaccrual loans $ 7,009

$ 8,729

(19.7)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 61

118

(48.3)



1,569

2,354

(33.3)

Total nonperforming assets 8,639

11,201

(22.9)

Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 9,726

12,782

(23.9)

Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 18,365

$ 23,983

(23.4)





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Period-end equity to assets 11.60 % 13.51 % (191) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.55

12.54

(299)















Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.13

0.10

3















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:











Period-end loans 0.89

1.00

(11)

Nonaccrual loans 141.50

102.27

3,923

Nonperforming assets 114.80

79.70

3,510

Accruing TDRs 101.97

69.84

3,213

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 54.00

37.22

1,678















As a percent of total loans:











Nonaccrual loans 0.63

0.98

(35)

Accruing TDRs 0.87

1.43

(56)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 1.50

2.41

(91)















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:











Nonperforming assets 0.77

1.25

(48)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 1.64

2.68

(104)















As a percent of total assets:











Nonaccrual loans 0.49

0.75

(26)

Nonperforming assets 0.61

0.96

(35)

Accruing TDRs 0.68

1.10

(42)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 1.29

2.06

(77)















(1) See the reconciliation table on page 11 of 11.







Shore Bancshares, Inc.











Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands, except per share data)







































































March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

compared to

compared to



2018

2017

2017

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks $ 12,752

$ 21,534

$ 14,884

(40.8) % (14.3) % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 29,243

10,286

33,967

184.3

(13.9)

Cash and cash equivalents 41,995

31,820

48,851

32.0

(14.0)























Investment securities available for sale (at fair value) 183,910

196,955

178,072

(6.6)

3.3

Investment securities held to maturity 6,162

6,247

6,615

(1.4)

(6.8)























Loans 1,119,937

1,093,514

891,864

2.4

25.6

Less: allowance for credit losses (9,918)

(9,781)

(8,927)

1.4

(11.1)

Loans, net 1,110,019

1,083,733

882,937

2.4

25.7























Premises and equipment, net 23,188

23,054

16,831

0.6

37.8

Goodwill 27,618

27,618

11,931

-

131.5

Other intangible assets, net 4,608

4,719

1,047

(2.4)

340.1

Other real estate owned, net 1,569

1,794

2,354

(12.5)

(33.3)

Other assets 22,537

17,920

18,258

25.8

23.4























Total assets $ 1,421,606

$ 1,393,860

$ 1,166,896

2.0

21.8























LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 323,849

$ 328,322

$ 266,611

(1.4)

21.5

Interest-bearing deposits 853,213

874,459

734,931

(2.4)

16.1

Total deposits 1,177,062

1,202,781

1,001,542

(2.1)

17.5























Short-term borrowings 72,993

21,734

2,919

235.8

2,400.6

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,574

5,609

4,809

17.2

36.7

Total liabilities 1,256,629

1,230,124

1,009,270

2.2

24.5























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized



















35,000,000 shares 127

127

127

-

-

Additional paid in capital 65,399

65,256

64,619

0.2

1.2

Retained earnings 102,829

99,662

93,131

3.2

10.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,378)

(1,309)

(251)

(158.1)

(1,245.8)

Total stockholders' equity 164,977

163,736

157,626

0.8

4.7























Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,421,606

$ 1,393,860

$ 1,166,896

2.0

21.8























Period-end common shares outstanding 12,736

12,688

12,673

0.4

0.5

Book value per common share $ 12.95

$ 12.90

$ 12.44

0.4

4.1



Shore Bancshares, Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Income









(In thousands, except per share data)



































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 % Change

INTEREST INCOME









Interest and fees on loans $ 12,044

$ 9,550 26.1 % Interest and dividends on investment securities:









Taxable 1,021

827 23.5

Tax-exempt -

2 (100.0)

Interest on deposits with other banks 38

68 (44.1)

Total interest income 13,103

10,447 25.4













INTEREST EXPENSE









Interest on deposits 548

511 7.2

Interest on short-term borrowings 226

3 7,433.3

Total interest expense 774

514 50.6













NET INTEREST INCOME 12,329

9,933 24.1

Provision for credit losses 489

427 14.5













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION









FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,840

9,506 24.6













NONINTEREST INCOME









Service charges on deposit accounts 905

834 8.5

Trust and investment fee income 400

361 10.8

Insurance agency commissions 2,694

2,819 (4.4)

Other noninterest income 930

793 17.3

Total noninterest income 4,929

4,807 2.5













NONINTEREST EXPENSE









Salaries and wages 5,473

4,502 21.6

Employee benefits 1,517

1,240 22.3

Occupancy expense 781

625 25.0

Furniture and equipment expense 287

233 23.2

Data processing 897

872 2.9

Directors' fees 114

80 42.5

Amortization of intangible assets 111

33 236.4

FDIC insurance premium expense 205

164 25.0

Other real estate owned expenses, net (46)

65 (170.8)

Legal and professional fees 464

660 (29.7)

Other noninterest expenses 1,659

1,177 41.0

Total noninterest expense 11,462

9,651 18.8













Income before income taxes 5,307

4,662 13.8

Income tax expense 1,249

1,862 (32.9)













NET INCOME $ 4,058

$ 2,800 44.9













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,715

12,670 0.4

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,731

12,707 0.2













Basic net income per common share $ 0.32

$ 0.22 45.5

Diluted net income per common share 0.32

0.22 45.5

Dividends paid per common share 0.07

0.05 40.0



Shore Bancshares, Inc.













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets















(Dollars in thousands)





















































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



balance

rate

balance

rate

Earning assets















Loans (1), (2), (3) $ 1,106,213

4.44 % $ 880,791

4.43 % Investment securities (1)















Taxable 197,285

2.07

177,864

1.86

Tax-exempt -

-

210

5.38

Interest-bearing deposits 9,751

1.60

34,069

0.80

Total earning assets 1,313,249

4.06 % 1,092,934

3.90 % Cash and due from banks 16,384





13,907





Other assets 76,336





50,763





Allowance for credit losses (9,968)





(8,847)





Total assets $ 1,396,001





$ 1,148,757









































Interest-bearing liabilities















Demand deposits $ 216,808

0.23 % $ 195,005

0.14 % Money market and savings deposits 380,890

0.13

276,175

0.13

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more 101,929

0.50

118,970

0.54

Other time deposits 152,321

0.48

137,832

0.58

Interest-bearing deposits 851,948

0.26

727,982

0.28

Short-term borrowings 56,586

1.62

4,150

0.27

Total interest-bearing liabilities 908,534

0.35 % 732,132

0.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 316,665





254,974





Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,732





5,377





Stockholders' equity 165,070





156,274





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,396,001





$ 1,148,757























Net interest spread



3.71 %



3.62 % Net interest margin



3.83 %



3.71 %

















(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% for the first quarter of 2018 and 35.0% for all other quarters during 2017, exclusive of the alternative minimum tax rate and nondeductible interest expense.









(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.













(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on

acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.













Shore Bancshares, Inc.

















Financial Highlights By Quarter

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































































1st quarter

4th quarter

3rd quarter

2nd quarter

1st quarter

1Q 18

1Q 18



2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

compared to

compared to



(1Q 18)

(4Q 17)

(3Q 17)

(2Q 17)

(1Q 17)

4Q 17

1Q 17

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 12,357

$ 12,430

$ 12,384

$ 10,961

$ 9,994

(0.6) % 23.6 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 28

61

58

61

61

(54.1)

(54.1)

Net interest income 12,329

12,369

12,326

10,900

9,933

(0.3)

24.1

Provision for credit losses 489

545

345

974

427

(10.3)

14.5

Noninterest income 4,929

4,339

4,425

4,179

4,807

13.6

2.5

Noninterest expense 11,462

10,632

10,720

10,199

9,651

7.8

18.8

Income before income taxes 5,307

5,531

5,686

3,906

4,662

(4.0)

13.8

Income tax expense 1,249

2,833

2,274

1,554

1,862

(55.9)

(32.9)

Net income $ 4,058

$ 2,698

$ 3,412

$ 2,352

$ 2,800

50.4

44.9





























































Return on average assets 1.18 % 0.78 % 0.98 % 0.76 % 0.99 % 40 bp 19 bp Return on average equity 9.97

6.53

8.48

5.93

7.27

344

270

Return on average tangible equity (1) 12.70

8.36

10.84

6.55

7.98

434

472

Net interest margin 3.83

3.81

3.79

3.73

3.71

2

12

Efficiency ratio - GAAP 66.42

63.63

64.00

67.64

65.47

279

95

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1) 65.67

62.73

63.11

67.00

64.98

294

69





























































PER SHARE DATA



























Basic net income per common share $ 0.32

$ 0.21

$ 0.27

$ 0.19

$ 0.22

52.4 % 45.5 % Diluted net income per common share 0.32

0.21

0.27

0.19

0.22

52.4

45.5

Dividends paid per common share 0.07

0.07

0.05

0.05

0.05

-

40.0

Book value per common share at period end 12.95

12.90

12.82

12.61

12.44

0.4

4.1

Tangible book value per common share at period end (1) 10.42

10.36

10.24

10.07

11.41

0.6

(8.7)

Market value at period end 18.86

16.70

16.65

16.45

16.71

12.9

12.9

Market range:



























High 19.80

18.49

17.34

17.53

17.92

7.1

10.5

Low 16.28

15.74

15.97

15.17

14.64

3.4

11.2





























































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans $ 1,106,213

$ 1,062,980

$ 1,034,553

$ 953,049

$ 880,791

4.1 % 25.6 % Investment securities 197,285

211,910

218,675

198,302

178,074

(6.9)

10.8

Earning assets 1,313,249

1,294,768

1,295,432

1,178,507

1,092,934

1.4

20.2

Assets 1,396,001

1,378,553

1,377,975

1,242,933

1,148,757

1.3

21.5

Deposits 1,168,613

1,202,260

1,210,894

1,072,758

982,956

(2.8)

18.9

Stockholders' equity 165,070

163,893

159,551

159,165

156,274

0.7

5.6





























































CREDIT QUALITY DATA AT PERIOD END



























Net charge-offs $ 352

$ 59

$ 182

$ 769

$ 226

496.6 % 55.8 %





























Nonaccrual loans $ 7,009

$ 4,971

$ 6,289

$ 7,157

$ 8,729

41.0

(19.7)

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 61

639

5

314

118

(90.5)

(48.3)

Other real estate owned 1,569

1,794

1,809

2,302

2,354

(12.5)

(33.3)

Total nonperforming assets $ 8,639

$ 7,404

$ 8,103

$ 9,773

$ 11,201

16.7

(22.9)































Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 9,726

$ 13,326

$ 13,493

$ 12,124

$ 12,782

(27.0)

(23.9)































Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs $ 18,365

$ 20,730

$ 21,596

$ 21,897

$ 23,983

(11.4)

(23.4)





























































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets 11.60 % 11.75 % 11.82 % 11.74 % 13.51 % (15) bp (191) bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 9.55

9.65

9.67

9.60

12.54

(10)

(299)































Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.13

0.02

0.07

0.32

0.10

11

3































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans 0.89

0.89

0.89

0.88

1.00

-

(11)

Nonaccrual loans 141.50

196.76

147.80

127.60

102.27

(5,526)

3,923

Nonperforming assets 114.80

132.10

114.71

93.44

79.70

(1,730)

3,510

Accruing TDRs 101.97

73.40

68.89

75.32

69.84

2,857

3,213

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 54.00

47.18

43.04

41.70

37.22

682

1,678































As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans 0.63

0.45

0.60

0.69

0.98

18

(35)

Accruing TDRs 0.87

1.22

1.29

1.17

1.43

(35)

(56)

Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs 1.50

1.67

1.89

1.86

2.41

(17)

(91)































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:



























Nonperforming assets 0.77

0.68

0.77

0.94

1.25

9

(48)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 1.64

1.89

2.06

2.11

2.68

(25)

(104)





























































As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans 0.49

0.36

0.46

0.53

0.75

13

(26)

Nonperforming assets 0.61

0.53

0.59

0.72

0.96

8

(35)

Accruing TDRs 0.68

0.96

0.98

0.89

1.10

(28)

(42)

Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs 1.29

1.49

1.57

1.61

2.06

(20)

(77)































(1) See the reconciliation table on page 11 of 11.





























Shore Bancshares, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter

















(In thousands, except per share data)



































































































1Q 18

1Q 18























compared to

compared to



1Q 18

4Q 17

3Q 17

2Q 17

1Q 17

4Q 17

1Q 17

INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans $ 12,044

$ 11,855

$ 11,771

$ 10,441

$ 9,550

1.6 % 26.1 % Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable 1,021

1,048

1,035

937

827

(2.6)

23.5

Tax-exempt -

-

-

1

2

-

(100.0)

Interest on deposits with other banks 38

65

131

70

68

(41.5)

(44.1)

Total interest income 13,103

12,968

12,937

11,449

10,447

1.0

25.4































INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits 548

586

607

538

511

(6.5)

7.2

Interest on short-term borrowings 226

13

4

11

3

1,638.5

7,433.3

Total interest expense 774

599

611

549

514

29.2

50.6































NET INTEREST INCOME 12,329

12,369

12,326

10,900

9,933

(0.3)

24.1

Provision for credit losses 489

545

345

974

427

(10.3)

14.5































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



























FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,840

11,824

11,981

9,926

9,506

0.1

24.6































NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts 905

971

945

878

834

(6.8)

8.5

Trust and investment fee income 400

410

389

372

361

(2.4)

10.8

Investment securities gains -

-

5

-

-

-

-

Insurance agency commissions 2,694

1,898

2,088

2,032

2,819

41.9

(4.4)

Other noninterest income 930

1,060

998

897

793

(12.3)

17.3

Total noninterest income 4,929

4,339

4,425

4,179

4,807

13.6

2.5































NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and wages 5,473

5,503

5,203

4,803

4,502

(0.5)

21.6

Employee benefits 1,517

1,081

1,197

1,127

1,240

40.3

22.3

Occupancy expense 781

746

696

629

625

4.7

25.0

Furniture and equipment expense 287

232

286

284

233

23.7

23.2

Data processing 897

871

922

1,015

872

3.0

2.9

Directors' fees 114

99

99

102

80

15.2

42.5

Amortization of intangible assets 111

112

115

55

33

(0.9)

236.4

FDIC insurance premium expense 205

201

189

45

164

2.0

25.0

Other real estate owned expenses, net (46)

(86)

185

108

65

46.5

(170.8)

Legal and professional fees 464

453

493

702

660

2.4

(29.7)

Other noninterest expenses 1,659

1,420

1,335

1,329

1,177

16.8

41.0

Total noninterest expense 11,462

10,632

10,720

10,199

9,651

7.8

18.8































Income before income taxes 5,307

5,531

5,686

3,906

4,662

(4.0)

13.8

Income tax expense 1,249

2,833

2,274

1,554

1,862

(55.9)

(32.9)































NET INCOME $ 4,058

$ 2,698

$ 3,412

$ 2,352

$ 2,800

50.4

44.9































Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 12,715

12,688

12,687

12,681

12,670

0.2

0.4

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,731

12,750

12,718

12,732

12,707

(0.1)

0.2































Basic net income per common share $ 0.32

$ 0.21

$ 0.27

$ 0.19

$ 0.22

52.4

45.5

Diluted net income per common share 0.32

0.21

0.27

0.19

0.22

52.4

45.5

Dividends paid per common share 0.07

0.07

0.05

0.05

0.05

-

40.0



Shore Bancshares, Inc.





































Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter





































(Dollars in thousands)



























































































































































































Average balance











































1Q 18

1Q 18











































compared to

compared to



1Q 18

4Q 17

3Q 17

2Q 17

1Q 17

4Q 17

1Q 17



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/











balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate

balance

rate









Earning assets















































Loans (1), (2), (3) $ 1,106,213

4.44 % $ 1,062,980

4.45 % $ 1,034,553

4.54 % $ 953,049

4.42 % $ 880,791

4.43 % 4.1 % 25.6 % Investment securities (1)















































Taxable 197,285

2.07

211,910

1.98

218,675

1.89

198,161

1.89

177,864

1.86

(6.9)

10.9

Tax-exempt -

-

-

-

-

-

141

5.36

210

5.38

-

(100.0)

Interest-bearing deposits 9,751

1.60

19,878

1.30

42,204

1.23

27,156

1.05

34,069

0.80

(50.9)

(71.4)

Total earning assets 1,313,249

4.06 % 1,294,768

3.99 % 1,295,432

3.98 % 1,178,507

3.92 % 1,092,934

3.90 % 1.4

20.2

Cash and due from banks 16,384





18,589





16,232





14,798





13,907





(11.9)

17.8

Other assets 76,336





74,700





75,611





58,692





50,763





2.2

50.4

Allowance for credit losses (9,968)





(9,504)





(9,300)





(9,064)





(8,847)





4.9

12.7

Total assets $ 1,396,001





$ 1,378,553





$ 1,377,975





$ 1,242,933





$ 1,148,757





1.3

21.5





































































































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits $ 216,808

0.23 % $ 222,321

0.24 % $ 224,180

0.23 % $ 198,593

0.16 % $ 195,005

0.14 % (2.5)

11.2

Money market and savings deposits 380,890

0.13

382,438

0.12

378,711

0.12

320,967

0.12

276,175

0.13

(0.4)

37.9

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more 101,929

0.50

110,458

0.49

123,538

0.50

121,967

0.51

118,970

0.54

(7.7)

(14.3)

Other time deposits 152,321

0.48

158,241

0.49

164,459

0.50

150,953

0.55

137,832

0.58

(3.7)

10.5

Interest-bearing deposits 851,948

0.26

873,458

0.27

890,888

0.27

792,480

0.27

727,982

0.28

(2.5)

17.0

Short-term borrowings 56,586

1.62

6,087

0.86

2,274

0.62

5,589

0.82

4,150

0.27

829.6

1,263.5

Total interest-bearing liabilities 908,534

0.35 % 879,545

0.27 % 893,162

0.27 % 798,069

0.28 % 732,132

0.28 % 3.3

24.1

Noninterest-bearing deposits 316,665





328,802





320,006





280,278





254,974





(3.7)

24.2

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,732





6,313





5,256





5,421





5,377





(9.2)

6.6

Stockholders' equity 165,070





163,893





159,551





159,165





156,274





0.7

5.6

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,396,001





$ 1,378,553





$ 1,377,975





$ 1,242,933





$ 1,148,757





1.3

21.5



















































Net interest spread



3.71 %



3.72 %



3.71 %



3.64 %



3.62 %







Net interest margin



3.83 %



3.81 %



3.79 %



3.73 %



3.71 %

























































(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% for the first quarter of 2018 and 35.0% for all quarters during 2017, exclusive of the alternative minimum tax rate and and nondeductible interest expense.



















(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.













































(3) Interest income on loans includes amortized loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.





































































Shore Bancshares, Inc.



Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)





and Non-GAAP Measures









(In thousands, except per share data)











































1Q 18

4Q 17

3Q 17

2Q 17

1Q 17























The following reconciles return on average equity and return on



















average tangible equity (Note 1):









































Net income $ 4,058

$ 2,698

$ 3,412

$ 2,352

$ 2,800

Net income - annualized (A) $ 16,457

$ 10,704

$ 13,537

$ 9,434

$ 11,356























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets $ 4,143

$ 2,766

$ 3,482

$ 2,385

$ 2,820























Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible



















assets - annualized (B) $ 16,802

$ 10,974

$ 13,814

$ 9,566

$ 11,437























Average stockholders' equity (C) $ 165,070

$ 163,893

$ 159,551

$ 159,165

$ 156,274

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (32,721)

(32,678)

(32,097)

(13,173)

(12,997)

Average tangible equity (D) $ 132,349

$ 131,215

$ 127,454

$ 145,992

$ 143,277























Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C) 9.97 % 6.53 % 8.48 % 5.47 % 7.27 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D) 12.70 % 8.36 % 10.84 % 6.01 % 7.98 %











































The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP



















efficiency ratio (Note 2):









































Noninterest expense (E) $ 11,462

$ 10,632

$ 10,720

$ 10,199

$ 9,651

Less: Amortization of intangible assets (111)

(112)

(115)

(55)

(33)

Adjusted noninterest expense (F) $ 11,351

$ 10,520

$ 10,605

$ 10,144

$ 9,618























Net interest income (G) 12,329

12,369

12,326

10,900

9,933

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 28

61

58

61

61

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H) $ 12,357

$ 12,430

$ 12,384

$ 10,961

$ 9,994























Noninterest income (I) $ 4,929

$ 4,339

$ 4,425

$ 4,179

$ 4,807

Less: Investment securities (gains) -

-

(5)

-

-

Adjusted noninterest income (K) $ 4,929

$ 4,339

$ 4,420

$ 4,179

$ 4,807























Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I) 66.42 % 63.63 % 64.00 % 67.64 % 65.47 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J) 65.67 % 62.73 % 63.11 % 67.00 % 64.98 %











































Stockholders' equity (K) $ 164,977

$ 163,736

$ 162,648

$ 159,940

$ 157,626

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (32,226)

(32,337)

(32,740)

(32,153)

(12,978)

Tangible equity (L) $ 132,751

$ 131,399

$ 129,908

$ 127,787

$ 144,648























Shares outstanding (M) 12,736

12,688

12,687

12,685

12,673























Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M) $ 12.95

$ 12.90

$ 12.82

$ 12.61

$ 12.44

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M) $ 10.42

$ 10.36

$ 10.24

$ 10.07

$ 11.41























The following reconciles equity to assets and



















tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):









































Stockholders' equity (N) $ 164,977

$ 163,736

$ 162,648

$ 159,940

$ 157,626

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (32,226)

(32,337)

(32,740)

(32,153)

(12,978)

Tangible equity (O) $ 132,751

$ 131,399

$ 129,908

$ 127,787

$ 144,648























Assets (P) $ 1,421,606

$ 1,393,860

$ 1,376,127

$ 1,362,798

$ 1,166,896

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (32,226)

(32,337)

(32,740)

(32,153)

(12,978)

Tangible assets (Q) $ 1,389,380

$ 1,361,523

$ 1,343,387

$ 1,330,645

$ 1,153,918























Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P) 11.60 % 11.75 % 11.82 % 11.74 % 13.51 % Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q) 9.55 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 9.60 % 12.54 %











































Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

























Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

























